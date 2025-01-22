Music AI raises $40M in Series A round

Music AI, who also own music tech startup Moises, has raised $40M in a funding round led by Connect Ventures, an investment partnership between Creative Artists Agency (CAA), NEA, and prominent Brazilian investor, monashees. After leading the company's Seed round, monashees is reaffirming its commitment by co-leading the Series A round.

Other participants include Kickstart, Samsung Next, Toba Capital, Valutia, and Pelion along with music industry professionals including Freddy Wexler, 3LAU, and Alexander23. It consists of a suite of AI tools for an audience ranging from music beginners and students to world-class musicians and producers. Its proprietary tech includes stem separation, server-side applications and edge computing.

Its Music Information Retrieval solutions encompass technologies like stem separation, chord recognition, key and beat detection, and music transcription. as well as generative solutions, such as singing voice modelling and assistive music creation.

The company is committed to developing ethical AI solutions strictly trained on fully licensed content that empower creators by compensating them fairly and that enhance artistic creativity.

"Securing this Series A funding underscores the real-world impact our technologies have on the creative industry," said Geraldo Ramos, CEO of Music AI. "We're ready to advance our mission of making music innovation accessible to all, and we're eager to explore new possibilities with a focus on practical applications."

“We are deeply committed to partnering with ethically led AI companies that appropriately credit and compensate creators for usage of their work,” added Michael Blank, Managing Partner at Connect Ventures.

“Music AI’s talent-friendly approach and unparalleled technology is helping them become the trusted and premier AI platform of the music industry. Beyond empowering artists, Moises enhances the creative process for musicians, producers, and content creators worldwide for practice, creation, and collaboration.”

"Latin America is a hub of creativity, and we are thrilled to partner with Brazilian founders building a global company at the forefront of a new era powered by AI," commented Eric Acher, co-founder and Managing Partner at monashees, the venture capital firm from Brazil.

This investment follows the success of their global consumer product, Moises, named as Apple's iPad App of the Year in 2024.