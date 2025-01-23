Infinity secures £5M for call tracking and analytics

Call tracking and analytics provider Infinity has received a £5 million corporate debt facility from CIBC Innovation Banking UK & Europe. The company has previously raised £10 million in funding.

Founded in 2011, Infinity helps companies understand which campaigns drive phone calls into their business to make smarter business decisions.

Its call tracking capabilities allow businesses to track the customer journey prior to making a call, tracing the origin to determine what campaigns, channels, and keywords drive the most leads and return on investment (ROI).

Its conversation analytics during the call allow businesses to uncover trends and develop more efficient marketing strategies. After the call, Infinity’s Smart Match can pinpoint the most valuable calls and draw direct correlations to revenue and marketing activities to analyse gaps.

Overall, this helps businesses analyse and improve customer interactions for sectors including travel, automotive, property, financial services, and healthcare.

According to Matthew Morley, Finance Director of Infinity:

"This refinancing agreement with CIBC marks a significant milestone for Infinity, strengthening our financial foundation and providing the flexibility we need to pursue our growth strategy with confidence.”

Tom Dods, Director of CIBC Innovation Banking UK & Europe, said:

“Customer service is such an integral part of most businesses, and yet all too often we see examples of poor delivery and misaligned resources. Infinity adds true value to its customers, providing them with the tools to deliver higher quality interactions and insights to improve operational decision making.”

The funding will help support growth by focusing on product development to deliver innovative solutions and enhance customer experience.

Lead image: Infinity. Photo: uncredited