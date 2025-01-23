Intryc raises $3.1M for customer service monitoring software

Intryc, a customer support quality assurance platform that streamlines workflows with AI-powered automation, has raised $3.1M in seed funding. The round was provided by General Catalyst and scouts from Sequoia alongside existing investors Episode 1 and 500 Emerging Europe, bringing the company's total funding to $4.2 million.

The platform aims to analyse customer service interactions, to provide quality assurance where it would be too cumbersome for a person to do so. With over 100,000 consumer applications and companies spending millions on support services, quality assurance teams are only able to review a fraction of customer interactions.

Intryc's platform combines large language models (LLMs) and machine learning to automate the quality assurance workflow while also making available actionable customer insights from all conversations. The platform allows organisations to fully customize their evaluation criteria, sampling methods, and workflows to match their unique processes. The platform processes millions of customer conversations by integrating directly with companies' existing help desk systems, knowledge bases, and internal guidelines.

Early enterprise adopters include Deel and Blueground. The investment from the seed round will accelerate Intryc's AI capabilities and automation technology, while scaling its go-to-market motion across its hubs in San Francisco, London, and Athens. The announcement follows the company's completion of Y Combinator's Summer 2024 cohort.

''Quality Assurance of Customer Service conversations has long been a headache for banks and fintechs alike. Intryc uses AI to make that problem go away. Now you can QA up to 100%, or a statistically significant sample of your conversations and spot small problems before they become huge regulatory remediation projects.” said Tom Blomfield, ex-Monzo Founder & CEO, and Y Combinator Group Partner.

"We believe Intryc’s innovative solution is transforming the way businesses manage customer support quality. As we see it, with AI automating the evaluation of all support tickets, enterprises can ensure better compliance, improve agent performance, and significantly reduce costs, all in real time. Investing in the transformative impact of applied AI is core to our company-wide strategy at GC, and we are excited to partner with the Intryc team as part of this mission." added Juliet Bailin, investor at General Catalyst.