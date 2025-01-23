Neko Health raises $260M Series B for preventative health scanning tech

Preventative healthcare tech company Neko Health has raised $260 million Series B funding.

The company’s vision is to create a healthcare system that can help people stay healthy, through preventative measures and early detection. The unique, non-invasive Neko Health Scan costs £299 and maps millions of health data points on the body - both inside and out - in just a few minutes.

It checks moles and marks across the body, symptoms of metabolic syndrome and risk factors for stroke and heart attack, along with blood sugar levels to assess pre-diabetes risk. Additionally, it checks for skin cancer and blood abnormalities. Immediately following the scan, members receive full results as part of a doctor-led consultation. The whole experience is complete in just under an hour.

Nearly two years post-launch (February 2023), Neko Health has completed 10,000 scans across Stockholm and London. On average, 80 per cent of members book and prepay a scan for the following year at the end of their appointment. Demand remains high, with the global waiting list totalling more than 100,000. In response, the company is building out capacity with further locations and new regions.

The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from General Catalyst, O.G. Venture Partners, Rosello, Lakestar and Atomico. As part of this funding round, BejulSomaia, Partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners will join the Board of Directors at Neko Health.

BejulSomaia, Global Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners, said “After meeting Hjalmar, Daniel and their team, it was clear Neko Health wasn't just building another healthcare company - they were fundamentally rethinking how we approach prevention.”

Today’s announcement follows Neko Health’s Series A funding of $65m in July 2023.

Hjalmar Nilsonne, CEO and Co-Founder of Neko Health, said

“We’re at the beginning of a big shift of the healthcare market, from reactive to proactive, driven both by technological advancements and growing consumer demand. This round of financing accelerates Neko’s global expansion of locations to include the US, as well as investments in breakthrough R&D. In the coming years Neko will continue to bring incredible innovations to the market to find and prevent disease before it has a chance to develop.”

According to Dr Vishal Gulati, MD, independent health expert, HealthTech investor, founder and managing partner, Recode Ventures, the greatest challenge in modern healthcare isn’t treating the sick - it’s engaging the healthy:

“People don’t want to be patients; they want to be participants in their own wellbeing journey. The only way forward is to reimagine healthcare experiences that align with their aspirations of staying well, like Neko Health is doing.

Having experienced the Neko Health scan for myself, I’m even more convinced of the need to shift from a system that waits for sickness to one that empowers wellness through experiences like this.”

The Neko Body Scan is currently available in London and Stockholm, with plans for further expansion in the coming months. By signing up to the waitlist today, people can be guaranteed first access as Neko Health expands: