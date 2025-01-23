Regtech Adclear secures £510k pre-seed for automated fintech compliance

Adclear, a regtech startup that automates marketing compliance for rapidly-scaling fintech businesses, has secured £510,000 in pre-seed funding. The investment was led by Haatch alongside Force Over Mass and Founders Capital.

With the funding, Adclear will further develop its AI capabilities, hire and aim to consolidate the UK market whilst extending its compliance coverage to EU and US regulatory frameworks. Adclear solves compliance issues for fintech businesses operating under stringent Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulations, particularly those in high-risk categories such as investments, loans, FX, CFDs, spreadbetting, and crypto.

These companies face mounting pressure to balance growth with compliance since controls on high-risk investments established stronger consumer protections. Adclear's software aims to eliminate time-consuming manual reviews that create bottlenecks that slow growth and strain interdepartmental relationships.

Its features include evaluations that provide instant, contextual feedback on a company's level of compliance. By automating and centralising existing workflows into one platform, the platform eliminates the need for disjointed tools.

Its clients include leading fintech brands including Plum, Creditspring, and Trade Nation.

“The financial services sector is experiencing unprecedented regulatory scrutiny around marketing compliance, and what impressed us about Adclear was their practical approach to solving a real pain point that's costing fintechs millions in delayed campaigns and compliance overhead." said Martijn de Wever, CEO & Founder of Floww and Founder and General Partner at Force Over Mass.

"Our experience in financial services and regulated marketing means we understand this problem first-hand," said Joe Jordan, Co-Founder of Adclear. "Our focus is delivering a product that enables teams to spend more of their time on the most important parts of their business.”

Fred Soneya, General Partner at Haatch, commented on the investment: "Adclear addresses a critical pain point in the regulatory compliance landscape for financial services. As both investors and users of their platform for our marketing materials, we're particularly excited to support their growth journey."

"This funding round will accelerate our product development and market expansion," added Doni Hoti, Co-Founder of Adclear. "We're committed to helping fintech businesses navigate the complex world of marketing compliance, allowing them to focus on innovation and growth while ensuring regulatory adherence."