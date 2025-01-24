Crypto app xPortal acquires Alphalink

xPortal, an AI-powered decentralised finance application, has acquired Alphalink, a Berlin-based Web3 startup. Acquiring the startup's technology adds another capability to xPortal’s collection of tools to simplify crypto and financial investing.

xPortal is a vertically integrated network of specialised DeFAI agents that work autonomously, simplifying complex user tasks and removing onboarding and engagement friction through chain management. Its features include on-off ramps, cross-chain trading, staking, Web3 dApp integration, and Mastercards for everyday payments.

The acquisition was motivated by the intention to bring deeper engineering and entrepreneurial experience to xPortal's team.

“Marko and Mohit’s experience in building and scaling world-class fintech products aligns perfectly with xPortal’s mission to make crypto easy to use and accessible to everyone. Their expertise strengthens our vision of blending crypto and AI with real-world utility. I’m extremely excited about what we’re going to be building together in the years to come.” said Sergiu Biris, Co-founder and CEO of xPortal.

Beniamin Mincu, Co-founder and CEO of MultiversX added: “Through the acquisition of Alphalink, xPortal is taking a bold step towards the future. One where crypto is merging with AI to deliver the best experiences to everyday users.

"xPortal started as a core part of MultiversX and, driven by this team of world class founders, is now becoming independent, creating its own story. I believe xPortal is poised to drive global crypto adoption, bringing unparalleled value to its users and the broader Web3 space.”