Mobility Mojo raises €4.25M for accessibility analysis platform

Gresham House Ventures has committed a €4.25M investment in Irish startup Mobility Mojo. It was the sole investor in this round.

The investment will support Mobility Mojo to expand its marketing and sales teams, enhance its SaaS platform with AI features, and recruit key talent to support the company's growth trajectory.

Based in Dublin, Mobility Mojo is a self-assessment tool that helps organizations improve the accessibility of their buildings and hotels. It provides businesses with the tools to identify, track, and promote their accessible features. The SaaS platform creates audits and improves the accessibility based on regulations and global accessibility standards it developed.

The platform offers a standardised way to capture track benchmark and promote accessibility across entire portfolios. The platform caters environments including offices, manufacturing sites, retail banks, and retail stores.

Founded in 2018 by certified access consultants Stephen Cluskey and Noelle Daly, both of whom are wheelchair users, and founder and ex-CEO of Rothco, Patrick Hickey, Mobility Mojo initially focused on the hospitality sector before broadening its scope to address accessibility challenges in the public and enterprise sectors.

The business has delivered significant revenue growth since launch and now works with over 100 global clients, including Accenture, Eli Lilly, and UBS.

Joe Krancki, investment director at Gresham House Ventures, said: “Through this investment in Mobility Mojo, we are not only supporting an innovative business addressing a burgeoning market but are also contributing to a future where accessibility is standard practice, not an afterthought."