Countdown to the Tech.eu Summit London 2025: Key Topics, Speakers, and Opportunities

We're just under two months away from the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 is set to occur on March 25-26 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in the heart of London. This two-day event will convene leading technology innovators, investors, and startups from across Europe and beyond.

The event promises to be an unparalleled gathering of industry leaders and cutting-edge minds, all aiming to discuss and drive forward the future of tech. This summit will cover some of the most transformative and disruptive topics shaping the future of technology, including AI, Healthtech, Climatetech, Fintech, Crypto, and Deeptech. These fields are not only changing the way we live and work but are also paving the way for a more sustainable, efficient, and connected future.

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights from industry-leading experts, hear from the next wave of pioneering startups, and participate in thought-provoking discussions on the biggest trends in innovation. From groundbreaking technologies in artificial intelligence to game-changing solutions in healthcare and fintech, the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 promises to deliver an experience that is both inspiring and educational.

Key topics

The summit will explore several transformative fields, including:

AI : We’ll move beyond the hype to explore tangible real-world applications, hear from the next wave of groundbreaking startups in LLMs, hardware and chip innovation. Learn the emerging trends to watch, and assess Europe's competitiveness in AI innovation compared to its global competitors.

: We’ll move beyond the hype to explore tangible real-world applications, hear from the next wave of groundbreaking startups in LLMs, hardware and chip innovation. Learn the emerging trends to watch, and assess Europe's competitiveness in AI innovation compared to its global competitors. Climatetech : From energy to materials innovation, circularity, carbon capture technologies, and sustainable infrastructure development, you’ll hear from investors and startups driving us towards net zero.

: From energy to materials innovation, circularity, carbon capture technologies, and sustainable infrastructure development, you’ll hear from investors and startups driving us towards net zero. Crypto : The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 will explore the latest developments in the crypto space, examining its impact on global finance, regulation, and emerging opportunities in decentralized systems.

: The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 will explore the latest developments in the crypto space, examining its impact on global finance, regulation, and emerging opportunities in decentralized systems. Deeptech : Industry experts will dive into the world of deeptech, highlighting groundbreaking advancements in AI, quantum computing, and robotics that are set to reshape industries and solve complex global challenges.

: Industry experts will dive into the world of deeptech, highlighting groundbreaking advancements in AI, quantum computing, and robotics that are set to reshape industries and solve complex global challenges. Fintech : We’ll explore the rise of challenger banks, the impact of DeFi, advancements in embedded finance and payment systems, the growth of digital assets, and the regulatory changes shaping the future of finance.

: We’ll explore the rise of challenger banks, the impact of DeFi, advancements in embedded finance and payment systems, the growth of digital assets, and the regulatory changes shaping the future of finance. Healthtech: Learn about game-changing innovations in healthcare, from biopharma and nanotechnology to AI-driven software and wearables, Find out what healthcare will look like in 2035.

First round of speakers

The initial lineup of speakers features prominent figures in the tech and investment sectors:

Christian Hernandez Gallardo — Co-Founder and Partner at 2150

Daniel Carew — Partner at Join Capital

Dinika Mahtani — Partner at Cherry Ventures

Elena Pantazi — Partner at Northzone

Itxaso Del Palacio — General Partner at Notion

Julija (JJ) Jegorova — Founder and CEO at Black Unicorn PR

Lyubov Guk — Founding Partner at Blue Lake VC

Nahoko Hoshino — Investment Director at SoftBank Vision Fund

Rose Hulse — Founder and CEO at ScreenHits TV

Sean Duffy — Managing Director at CIBC Innovation Banking UK & Europe

Stefan Heilmann — CEO at IEG Investment Banking Group

Tommy Stadlen — Co-Founder at Giant Ventures

As we continue to shape the event, we are thrilled to share that many more expert speakers will be revealed in the coming weeks. These thought leaders will offer valuable insights and discuss the most pressing topics in technology, ensuring a truly inspiring and impactful experience for all attendees.

Opportunities for Startups

At the Tech.eu Summit London 2025, we are proud to continue our commitment to supporting startups. Selected startups will have the exclusive opportunity to either pitch their innovative solutions on stage or attend the event for free. This approach ensures that startups at every stage of development can gain value from attending—whether it’s through showcasing their ideas to a global audience or soaking in the knowledge and networking opportunities available throughout the event. Apply now and make the most of this incredible opportunity to connect with investors, potential partners, and industry experts!

