Museum app Smartify secures £1.5M funding

Smartify, a visitor engagement platform for museums, has raised £1.5M. The round was led by Metavallon VC, with participation from Pembroke VCT, and advised by Mountside Ventures.

Smartify allows arts and cultural institutions worldwide to enhance visitors' experience with audio and visual guides. The company aims to reduce the burden on these institutions to create their own apps with a minimal tech budget. It also combines advanced technology such as AI-powered personalization and AR/XR to deliver the level of digital experience that today’s visitors expect.

The funding will be used to invest in its technological development and expand internationally via collaborations with new institutions.

The app currently partners with over 700 organisations worldwide, including the National Gallery, the Acropolis Museum, the Tower of London and other leading international heritage sites and attractions.

Thanos Kokkiniotis, CEO of Smartify, commented: “This funding follows a truly remarkable year for Smartify, and is a significant vote of confidence in our work to make arts and culture more accessible and more enjoyable.

"We’re delighted to have the support of Metavallon VC, Pembroke VCT and Mountside Ventures, as we expand our reach and transform the visitor experience at even more venues worldwide.”

George Karantonis, Partner at Metavallon VC, added: “With this investment, we continue to support Greeks based anywhere in the world who participate in ambitious teams bringing significant technological innovations across various sectors. Smartify already boasts an impressive clientele that includes some of the world's leading museums.

"We are confident they will continue their international expansion, but in addition to this, our vision is to see Smartify become the app of choice for travellers to search, select, and consume cultural content. We strongly believe the team has both the capability and the plan to achieve this ambitious goal.”