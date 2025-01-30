Oxyle raises $15.7M to destroy PFAS in water

Zurich-based Oxyle has raised $15.7M in a funding round to scale its breakthrough solution to destroy PFAS from wastewater.

PFAS, toxic "forever chemicals" used in everything from non-stick pans to firefighting foam, how been found to contaminate water supplies at an alarming rate.

The seed round was led by 360 Capital, with participation from Axeleo Capital and returning investors Founderful and SOSV. This builds on its $3M pre-seed round in 2022.

Unlike traditional methods that merely filter or concentrate these chemicals, Oxyle's system destroys PFAS molecules and claimed to have achieved over 99 percent elimination rates while consuming 15 times less energy than alternative destruction methods.

The system's three-stage process combines foam fractionation, catalytic destruction, and real-time monitoring powered by machine learning – all housed in a modular system that eliminates the need for secondary waste disposal through incineration or landfilling. Whereas traditional solutions require weeks-long lab analysis, Oxyle's proprietary monitoring system provides instant feedback and continuous treatment optimization.

Dr. Fajer Mushtaq, CEO & Co-Founder at Oxyle, commented:

“Five years ago, Oxyle was two of us founders and one big idea: get rid of forever chemicals from our water. Today, that idea is proven, implemented, and ready to scale. This funding is a game-changer. It gives us what we need to take our technology to the industries and communities that need it most. To our investors, old and new, thank you for joining us on this mission to make clean water a reality for all.”

The company was co-founded by Fajer Mushtaq and Silvan Staufert at ETH Zurich, where Mushtaq earned her PhD in Micro- and Nanosystems focused on water remediation - inspired by her experiences with water scarcity in Delhi - while Staufert completed his PhD in Mechanical and Process Engineering

In November 2024, Oxyle deployed its first full-scale system in Switzerland, treating 10 cubic meters of contaminated groundwater per hour at less than 1 kWh/m³.

"We are proud to lead the investment in Oxyle, whose pioneering technology addresses the massive global challenge of PFAS pollution," says Thomas Nivard, Partner at 360 Capital. "Unlike traditional methods that merely contain these harmful chemicals, Oxyle's solution destroys them permanently, setting a new standard for tackling this urgent environmental crisis. This is a game changer. The team’s exceptional commercial and technical momentum has laid a strong foundation for establishing a true technology leader in the coming years.”