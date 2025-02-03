Events

Only 2 days left to get discounted tickets for the Tech.eu Summit London 2025!

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 is just around the corner! Set to take place on March 25-26 at the prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Centre, this two-day event will gather the global tech and investment community for engaging discussions, valuable networking, and exciting collaborations in the heart of London.

Discounted tickets valid until 5 February 2025 

Time is running out! Don't miss the opportunity to grab your Early Bird tickets for the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 at a discounted price. Stay tuned for more details on the event's agenda and featured speakers.

Currently, the Early Bird ticket is available for £500 + VAT. After 4 February 2025, the price will increase to £600 + VAT.

Planning to attend with colleagues or friends? The “Early Bird (3+ People)” ticket is currently available for £450 + VAT per person. After 4 February 2025, the price for this group ticket will rise to £540 + VAT per person.

Don't wait—secure your Early Bird discounted ticket before 5 February 2025 and save big. Join us for an unforgettable experience at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre on March 25-26 as we bring together the brightest minds in tech and investment. 

We can’t wait to see you there!

