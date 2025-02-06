INXY Payments raises $3M to ease crypto friction for businesses

Cyprus-based INXY Payments, an EU-authorized payment platform bridging together traditional finance and the crypto economy, has raised $3 million investment round led by Flashpoint VC with participation from angel investors.

INXY essentially acts as a payment gateway that facilitates the integration of crypto payments into traditional business operations while ensuring compliance with relevant regulations. It specializes in simplifying the process of accepting crypto for businesses by offering features like multi-currency processing, automated payouts, and crypto-to-fiat conversion.

With over $500M in annual transaction volume, INXY enables businesses to accept, send, and exchange digital assets.

It complies with EU regulations and advanced security measures, including KYB/KYC/KYT checks, to ensure safety.

“This investment validates our vision to make crypto payments accessible and compliant for businesses,” said Ruslan Zholik, CEO of INXY Payments. “We’re excited to expand our global presence and continue driving innovation in the crypto economy.”

“We are thrilled to lead INXY’s investment round and support their mission to bridge traditional finance with the crypto economy. The crypto market is booming, with stablecoins surpassing $6 trillion in annual transactions and INXY is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth” said Alexey Sidorov, Associate Partner at Flashpoint VC. “I’m particularly glad to support a Cyprus-based company, reflecting Flashpoint’s commitment to backing globally oriented entrepreneurs from Europe and Israel.”

Flashpoint is headquartered in London and has offices in New York, Europe (including Limassol), and Tel Aviv.