Y-Combinator-backed Model ML emerges from stealth with $12M funding

AI fintech platform Model ML today emerged from stealth with $12 million in funding.

Model ML is founded by brothers Chaz and Arnie Englander – serial entrepreneurs who transformed the sharing economy with Fat Llama (Hygglo) and instant delivery with Fancy (GoPuff) backed by Y-Combinator three times, with two successful acquisitions from their previous companies.

The company aims to redefine how professionals worldwide harness data and drive innovation.

Initially built for financial services but quickly moving into consulting and strategy teams, Model ML helps professionals make high-stake decisions faster and smarter by removing the grunt work.

The ability to bring all published information and data together instantly frees top talent from low-value tasks that drain resources, hinder growth, and cost billions annually.

Despite AI's promise, traditional tools have failed to make an impact because according to ModelML they're not designed for the siloed systems and processes in play. They can't meet the demands for precision, compliance, and security, nor do they truly understand the challenges professionals face.

Model ML's platform is akin to building a bespoke AI brain for each organisation, and each AI agentic system is custom-built for individual clients.

The platform slots into existing workflows, only pulling and processing data from a company's bank of trusted sources.

Using the platform's voice-first interface on a mobile or desktop, professionals can query the data and insights and automate the creation of spreadsheets, reports, and dashboards instantly. This represents a transformation in human-computer interaction where you'll simply speak to your device to accomplish what once required hours of manual work.

While in stealth, Model ML went live with over 20 customers, including some of the largest financial institutions in the world. Early customers report improved efficiency, with some rewriting their business strategies based on the platform's impact.

Chaz Englander, co-founder and CEO of Model ML, said: "Traditional software requires manual data gathering for emails, financial models, and presentations—but that's changing.

Model ML has rebuilt these applications from the ground up on top of advanced AI agentic systems, eliminating the need for manual data collection.

Led by YC and LocalGlobe, the round also included angel investments from some of the biggest names in banking and private equity.

Ziv Reichert, Partner at LocalGlobe, said:

"We're rapidly moving toward a world where any single worker can do far more, far faster. Less than a year in, Model ML is already transforming the way the organisations it serves operate—a testament to Chaz and Arnie's approach to building: an obsession with the customer and a relentless drive for velocity."

Model ML was founded in the UK but headquartered in New York, with offices in Hong Kong and London, where its engineering team is based. The company will use the funding to scale its product, expand its customer base, and continue transforming financial workflows.

Lead image: Model ML. Photo: uncredited.