Can OlsAro’s genetic breakthrough solve the global soil salinity crisis?

Salt-contaminated soil is a global threat to crop production and soil health.

Research reveals that over 1 billion hectares of soil suffer from salinisation. Globally, about 20 per cent of irrigated soils are salinised, with this figure rising to over 30 per cent in Egypt, Iran, and Argentina.

It’s a problem only set to get worse due to the impact of climate change, especially rising sea levels and droughts, making large amounts of fields unsuitable for growing crops.

Swedish agritech company OlsAro uses modern molecular breeding techniques to develop salt-tolerant non-GM wheat varieties.

I spoke to Elén Faxö, CEO of OlsAro, to learn more about it.

Wheat is together with maize and rice, the world’s most important crop, with a harvest of ca 760 million metric tons during 2020. Wheat production covers more than 240 million hectares globally.

Faxö shared:

"We are a spinout company from Gothenburg University and London University, founded by two professors. Our core focus is developing crop genetics for climate adaptation, with an initial emphasis on salt-resistant wheat. This is crucial for enabling farming on the 20 per cent of cultivated land globally that is affected by soil salinity.”

The challenge of soil salinity

Soil salinity is driven by both natural and human factors. Climate change contributes through cyclones, flooding, and rising sea levels, while poor irrigation practices — often a response to heat waves and droughts — also exacerbate the problem. With salinity increasing rapidly, this presents a major challenge for global agriculture.

OlsAro’s AI platform enables wheat varieties to be developed three times faster than traditional methods.

The technology builds on over a decade of research and a proprietary wheat collection with very high genetic diversity, serving as the foundation for the identification of traits tailored to withstand harsh climatic conditions, increase nitrogen efficiency, and potentially improve the nutritional qualities of the wheat.

Faxö detailed:

“ As a deep tech company, we operate at the earliest stage of the wheat development value chain, pioneering solutions for a more resilient future in agriculture.”

By taking advantage of OlsAro ́s wheat, saline land that is normally unfarmed during the dry season, such as in Bangladesh, can add one more crop season to the farmers. This can provide local farmers with increased incomes, contribute to the local community, and strengthen the domestic food supply.

Advancing crop genetics as a "seed pre-breeder"

Further, OlsAro is at an advantage as an early innovator, because it focuses “specifically on wheat and tolerance traits, an area with relatively little industry investment, making our approach fairly unique,” according to Faxö.

Compared to other breeding startups, OlsAro develops and commercialises genetic traits and brings full crop varieties to market. The company doesn’t sell seeds directly to farmers. Instead, they act as a “seed pre-breeder,” licensing their improved seeds to established seed companies.

Faxö shared:

"We take a population-based approach in our genetic improvements, utilising both forward and reverse genetics, as well as advanced genetic techniques.

Our multiple technology platforms give us flexibility in breeding approaches. Unlike companies solely reliant on gene editing — which faces regulatory hurdles in some markets — we can also use population-based development as a fast-track method, significantly accelerating the breeding process and enabling quicker market entry."

According to Faxö, beyond salt tolerance, the company is also focusing on heat-resistant wheat and starter crops, with ongoing R&D in nitrogen use efficiency.

OlsAro currently has a commercial contract in place for the Bangladesh market as well as ongoing eld trials in Pakistan, Kenya, Oman and Nepal for their salt tolerant wheat. The next step is to target Australia, India, and other regions affected by salinity degradation of agricultural land.

Furthermore, the potential for OlsAro technology goes beyond wheat. The company is looking to see if the genes they identified for salt tolerance in wheat can also be applied to other crops, especially grains.

OlsAro raised a €2.5 million Seed round in April 2024 led by Future Food Fund and PINC, the venture arm of Paulig, with participation by AgFunder, FLORA Ventures, Mudcake, and current investors. OlsAro’s journey is also supported by early backers, including the founders of Oatly.

Lead image: Freepik.