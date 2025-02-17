Meal prep platform Remy acquires food waste app Kitche

Remy, an AI-driven platform dedicated to tackling food waste in the home, announced today it has acquired Kitche, a UK-based home food waste prevention app.

Remy is an AI-driven meal planning app designed to help users reduce food waste and save money. The app tracks the ingredients you have at home and recommends personalized recipes that utilise those items, especially those nearing expiration. Additionally, Remy assists with shopping by identifying missing ingredients needed for your planned meals. This approach streamlines meal preparation, minimizes waste, and promotes sustainable kitchen habits.

With this acquisition, Remy aims to cut food waste using AI technology, expanding its reach across the UK and Europe while building on Kitche’s strong reputation and dedicated customer base since 2018.

It will enable Remy to further develop and expand its commitment to reduce food waste via innovative AI technology in the UK and across Europe.

Conrad Kissling, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Remy, commented on the raise: "We are honoured to build upon the remarkable work Kitche has accomplished. Kitche’s mission and the innovative prod- uct they developed deeply impressed us.

"When the opportunity arose to acquire Kitche, we saw a chance to leverage their strong foundation to improve our offering and grow our user base within Remy, advancing their vision with next-generation technology to drive even greater impact for households and the planet."

"We couldn’t be prouder of the impact we’ve made and what we’ve achieved with Kitche," said Lynsey Scott, Co-Founder.

"This is an amazing opportunity to continue Kitche’s vision into the AI era," adds Alex Vlassopulos, Co-Founder of Kitche.

"The problem of home food waste is worsening in the UK but we believe AI and Remy’s passion for tackling food waste make them the perfect fit to carry our work forward, using AI to help people save time, money, and food."