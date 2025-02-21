Pulsetto secures €2M for defence applications for its vagus nerve stimulation tech

Healthtech startup Pulsetto has secured a €2 million investment from Lithuanian dual-use technology accelerator and venture capital fund Scalewolf.

The startup specialises in vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) for stress relief, mental resilience, and sleep optimisation, with Pulsetto, a hands-free, wearable device designed to stimulate the vagus nerve with gentle electrical impulses, helping the body shift from “fight or flight” to “rest and digest.”

Its next challenge is to help military and security forces strengthen their psychological endurance. Controlled via a mobile app, it is an accessible tool for soldiers, first responders, and high-performance professionals who need to stay sharp, resilient, and ready for action.

This partnership marks a milestone where Pulsetto technology goes beyond the wellness market into defence applications, potentially helping soldiers and frontline personnel manage stress and mental fatigue.

The company secured a €20 million valuation after raising €400,000 in investment on Lithuanian Shark Tank and has been featured in a Netflix documentary this year.

“The modern battlefield isn’t just about physical endurance but mental resilience. Stress, anxiety, and burnout pose as much of a risk to military personnel as physical fatigue. Our technology helps individuals reset their nervous system and maintain peak cognitive performance,” said Povilas Sabaliauskas, CEO and co-founder of Pulsetto.

Scalewolf, in collaboration with the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy and Innovation, works on supporting dual-use technologies–innovations that serve both commercial and defence applications.

According to Edvinas Kerza, Managing Partner at Scalewolf, Pulsetto addresses one of the most overlooked challenges in defence: mental endurance.

“We invest in startups that solve real-world problems, and the demand for psychological resilience solutions in the military is undeniable—especially seeing what’s happening in Ukraine still to this day. Soldiers, first responders, and security personnel operate under extreme stress every day. Pulsetto’s ability to help them recover faster and stay focused makes it a game-changer.”

Pulsetto’s technology, already validated in the wellness space, has the potential to bring immediate benefits to those operating in extreme conditions.

“Military readiness isn’t just about firepower–it’s about the people behind it. Our mission is to help soldiers recover faster, stay sharp, and sustain resilience under extreme conditions,” added Sabaliauskas.

Lead image: Pulsetto. Photo: uncredited.