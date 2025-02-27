Powering global change: Germany’s tech ecosystem

Germany's tech ecosystem is one of the strongest in Europe, with vibrant startup hubs in Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg. The country is a leader in deep tech, AI, fintech, and climate tech, with pioneering companies pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Investment in German tech remains strong, with over €9.5 billion raised by tech companies in 2024. Cleantech companies led the way, securing €1.8 billion, followed by artificial intelligence companies with €910.3 million and fintech companies with €843.1 million. Notably, the highest number of deals were closed in the software, fintech, and healthtech sectors, with 83, 67, and 65 deals, respectively.

With its expanding global presence, strong government support, and ongoing innovation, Germany’s tech ecosystem is strengthening its position as a major player in the international market.

Here are 10 companies to watch.