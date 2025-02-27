Powering global change: Germany’s tech ecosystem

Germany's tech ecosystem is one of the strongest in Europe, with vibrant startup hubs in Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg. The country is a leader in deep tech, AI, fintech, and climate tech, with pioneering companies pushing the boundaries of innovation.
Investment in German tech remains strong, with over
€9.5 billion raised by tech companies in 2024. Cleantech companies led the way, securing €1.8 billion, followed by artificial intelligence companies with €910.3 million and fintech companies with €843.1 million. Notably, the highest number of deals were closed in the software, fintech, and healthtech sectors, with 83, 67, and 65 deals, respectively.
With its expanding global presence, strong government support, and ongoing innovation, Germany’s tech ecosystem is strengthening its position as a major player in the international market.
Here are 10 companies to watch.
1
Enpal
Amount raised in 2024: €1.1B
Enpal is a renewable energy company dedicated to providing solar solutions for homeowners.
The company provides a comprehensive range of products, including a solar system, energy storage, an EV charging station, a heat pump, and the Enpal energy management platform. This smart integration of hardware and software enhances system efficiency and maximizes long-term customer savings.
In 2024, Enpal secured over €1.1 billion in refinancing to expand residential solar systems.
2
Sunfire
Amount raised in 2024: €500M
Sunfire is a cleantech scale-up accelerating Europe's path to climate neutrality through advanced electrolysis technology.
With expertise in machine engineering, cross-industry collaboration, and project innovation, the company provides state-of-the-art solutions globally. Headquartered in Germany and Switzerland, Sunfire leverages strong supplier networks and partnerships to maintain high-quality standards.
In 2024, the company secured over €500 million to boost Europe's green hydrogen economy.
3
Helsing
Amount raised in 2024: €450M
Helsing is an AI company specializing in cutting-edge defense and security solutions.
The company leverages AI-driven technology to enhance military capabilities, improve situational awareness, and support decision-making in areas such as threat detection, surveillance, and autonomous operations.
In 2024, Helsing secured €450 million in Series C funding to advance product development and R&D, with a focus on bolstering European sovereignty and reinforcing the NATO Eastern Flank.
4
DeepL
Amount raised in 2024: $300M
DeepL is a leading AI company specializing in neural machine translation.
Since its founding in 2017, it has developed the DeepL Translator, known for delivering high-quality, nuanced translations across multiple languages. Leveraging advanced neural networks, DeepL consistently outperforms competitors in both accuracy and speed.
The company offers various products, including DeepL Pro, which provides businesses and developers with API access and enhanced features. Committed to innovation in AI language processing, DeepL strives to eliminate language barriers and enable seamless global communication.
After achieving unicorn status in 2023, DeepL secured a $300 million investment in 2024, reaching a $2 billion valuation.
5
Everphone
Amount raised in 2024: €270M
Everphone is a company specializing in mobile device leasing and management solutions for businesses.
The company offers a comprehensive "Device as a Service" model, handling the entire lifecycle of smartphones, tablets, and laptops—from procurement and configuration to support, repair, and recycling. This approach enables organizations to efficiently manage their mobile fleets while ensuring data security and compliance.
By providing flexible device options and rapid replacements, Everphone enhances employee satisfaction and productivity. Additionally, the company's commitment to refurbishing and reusing devices contributes to environmental sustainability.
Last year, the company secured €270 million in Series D funding for device integration, international expansion, and profitability.
6
Black Semiconductor
Amount raised in 2024: €254.4M
Black Semiconductor is a pioneering company based in Aachen, Germany, specializing in graphene-based solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries.
Their innovative technology integrates electronics with photonics, utilizing the unique optical properties of graphene to create ultra-fast, energy-efficient, and scalable chip fabrics. This advancement enables seamless communication between thousands of chips, effectively allowing them to function as a single unit.
In 2024, Black Semiconductor secured €254.4 million in funding to accelerate research and development and establish a pilot manufacturing facility by 2026, aiming for mass production of their groundbreaking technology by 2031.
7
eGym
Amount raised in 2024: $200M
eGym is a global leader in fitness technology and corporate wellness solutions. The company partners with fitness and health facilities worldwide, offering intelligent workout solutions through a robust ecosystem of connected gym equipment and software.
eGym's mission is to transform healthcare from a focus on repair to prevention by providing AI-driven, personalized training experiences that make workouts smarter, more efficient, and enjoyable for everyone.
The company secured approximately $200 million in growth capital from L Catterton and Meritech Capital in 2024, elevating its valuation to over $1 billion.
8
Enviria
Amount raised in 2024: $200M
Enviria is a company that specializes in providing comprehensive solar energy solutions tailored for businesses.
The company offers end-to-end services, including financing, design, installation, and operation of photovoltaic systems, enabling companies to reduce energy costs and enhance sustainability.
In 2024, Enviria secured $200 million in equity investment from BlackRock to expand its decentralized energy offerings via rooftop solar at scale.
9
The Exploration Company
Amount raised in 2024: $160M
The Exploration Company (TEC) is a European aerospace company specialized in developing, manufacturing, and operating reusable and refillable spacecraft to meet the logistical demands of space stations and exploration missions.
Their flagship project, the Nyx spacecraft, is designed for versatility, capable of launching from various heavy launch vehicles, docking with any space station, and returning up to 3,000 kg of cargo to Earth—the largest down-mass capacity globally. This service is projected to be 25% to 50% more cost-effective than existing alternatives.
TEC is the first European company to sign a Space Act Agreement with NASA and has achieved significant milestones, including a major contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) after ranking first in the European space capsule competition.
In 2024, the company had raised $160 million in Series B funding, bringing their total funding to nearly $230 million.
10
1KOMMA5°
Amount raised in 2024: €150M
1KOMMA5° is a company specializing in CO₂-neutral electricity generation, heating, and mobility.
The company provides private and commercial customers with a comprehensive service, from consulting and planning to installation and maintenance of energy systems such as solar panels, heat pumps, battery storage, and EV charging stations.
A key innovation is its AI-powered energy platform, "Heartbeat AI," which connects customers' energy systems with the energy market, creating a virtual power plant. The company's goal is to transition 500,000 buildings to climate-neutral energy solutions annually by 2030.
In 2024, the company secured €150 million in a Pre-IPO round bringing the company's funding to over €450 million.
