Investigating Soft2Bet's AWS Migration: A Breakthrough For Europe's Gaming Scene

Leading gaming solutions provider Soft2Bet has significantly enhanced player experiences, accelerated product development cycles and dramatically reduced infrastructure costs following its strategic migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS). According to the company's recent 2024 report and a detailed AWS case study, Soft2Bet’s shift from on-premises analytics to cloud infrastructure has placed it at the forefront of Europe's competitive gaming market.

A Unified, Cloud-Based Data Ecosystem

Soft2Bet, founded in 2016, specialises in creating customised casino and sports gaming solutions. As the company grew, it struggled with multiple data sources and inflexible on-premises systems. These issues delayed marketing campaigns, complicated player support and reduced the accuracy of regulatory reporting. Soft2Bet explored ways to improve data management efficiency and scalability, recognising the need for greater agility in a fast-moving European market and seeking solutions to unify its operations.

By partnering with Snowflake (an AWS Partner), Soft2Bet modernised its analytics platform through a single, cloud-based data foundation. Centralising analytics on AWS removed the need for cumbersome hardware maintenance while creating a secure, unified repository for data from various sources. Maintaining consistent security controls across each input mitigated many of the vulnerabilities and bottlenecks often associated with traditional on-premises solutions. Freed from hardware constraints, Soft2Bet’s move toward advanced analytics could drive growth and innovation.

Using AWS for near real-time (NRT) analytics has given Soft2Bet deeper insights into its operations and enabled it to scale quickly to meet rising demands. Whether launching data-driven marketing initiatives or complying with strict regulatory mandates, the company can now respond swiftly and address emerging market trends more effectively. The company continues to refine its data-driven marketing and compliance strategies to stay ahead of evolving requirements.

Dramatic Cost Savings and Faster Deployment

Shifting to AWS has delivered significant cost efficiencies, particularly for infrastructure compute resources. By investing strategically in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for scalable, secure data storage, along with Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for streamlined database management, Soft2Bet investigation demonstrated a 55% reduction in compute costs. These savings are coupled with strong operational gains: by migrating services individually, the company maintained high availability and minimised downtime.

After some investigation, Soft2Bet found that listing Snowflake solutions on AWS Marketplace greatly simplified the process of onboarding new partners. Automating key steps for adopting third-party services reduced partner setup times by 70%, accelerating new collaborations and opportunities. At the same time, Snowflake on AWS provided a robust framework for near real-time (NRT) processing, enabling data ingestion and analysis without the intensive demands of legacy systems. These transformations reflect the Soft2Bet investigation in a robust framework for agile data operations.

Centralising workloads in the cloud has made it possible for Soft2Bet to devote fewer resources to maintaining on-premises hardware. As a result, the technical teams are free to focus on strategic initiatives and customer-facing innovations, rather than contending with procurement or installation challenges. With fewer hardware constraints, Soft2Bet is investigating strategic initiatives to enhance the user experience.

Boosting Product Innovation and Development Agility

A key advantage of Soft2Bet’s AWS migration lies in the ability to innovate at a pace previously unimaginable with its on-premises setup. Development teams can now prototype and refine gaming concepts in hours or days instead of weeks. Liberated from the complexities of maintaining physical infrastructure, developers can swiftly test new features or adjust existing ones, ensuring they align with evolving player preferences.

This quick feedback loop cultivates a culture of experimentation that leads to richer user experiences. Whether it is a simple user interface change or an entirely new gameplay concept, the company can rapidly gather data and adapt its offerings. The outcome is a more vibrant product portfolio that resonates powerfully with players and bolsters the company's competitive positioning.

By using AWS to manage its data infrastructure, Soft2Bet has established a continuous cycle of improvement. Accelerated product releases offer more opportunities to gather insights, and these insights in turn inform future development. Over time, this approach has been vital for staying abreast of emerging industry trends and delivering stand-out experiences that appeal to a wide-ranging audience.

Enhanced User Experience Through Lower Latency

After a successful AWS migration, the company is now working to move its remaining on-premises systems to the cloud. This strategic move will further trim operational overheads, generate fresh opportunities for data-driven insights, and reinforce the company’s standing as a technological leader within Europe’s iGaming sector. Embracing a cloud-first model keeps Soft2Bet proactive, continually refining its approaches to the investigation of growth areas, product development, marketing, and regulatory compliance.

Soft2Bet’s accomplishments illustrate the substantial impact a carefully planned transition to the cloud can have on profitability, scalability, and user satisfaction in a fast-changing gaming landscape. The company’s holistic transformation offers a valuable reference point for organisations aiming to modernise their infrastructure, enhance operational resilience, and accelerate product innovation.

Soft2Bet’s Investigation Into Strategic Insights and Future Plans

By merging multiple data sources into a single analytics environment, Soft2Bet can expand and link to as many data inputs as required, quickly turning raw information into practical insights. Infrastructure limitations are no longer a concern, allowing a proof-of-concept process that can sometimes be completed in hours rather than weeks. These capabilities help the company stay ahead in a European market defined by swift changes and strong competition.

“Innovation is in our DNA, and our move to AWS is a testament to our commitment to continuous growth and excellence. This transformation allows us to scale efficiently, strengthen our market position, and deliver even more engaging experiences to our players after data investigation. By embracing change, we’re not just keeping up with the industry, we’re shaping its future,” says Uri Poliavich, Founder and CEO at Soft2Bet.

Soft2Bet remains committed to exploring innovative solutions that drive growth and strengthen its competitive edge.