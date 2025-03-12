125 top European founders unite to fund and mentor the next generation of European founders

Today sees the launch of Project Europe, an initiative by some of Europe’s leading founders and entrepreneurs to encourage the next generation to take greater risks and make entrepreneurship a worthwhile endeavour in Europe.

At the helm of this movement is Harry Stebbings, founder of 20VC, who has gathered a powerhouse of European founders to support Europe’s next generation of entrepreneurs:

Partners include:

Mati Staniszewski – CEO, ElevenLabs

Rina Onur Sirinoglu – CEO, Spyke Games

Victor Riparbelli – CEO, Synthesia

Joel Hellermark – CEO, Sana

Fabian Kamberi – CEO, Slay

Max Linden – CEO, lemon.markets

Din Bisevac – CEO, Buena

Steffen Tjerrild – COO, Synthesia

Ferdinand Dabitz – CEO, Ivy



According to a statement by Stebbings:

“I started 20VC as an 18 year old from a bedroom in London. It is time to change the narrative that Europe cannot build massive companies. Europe can and will build the most defining companies of our time. Enter Project Europe. 125 of the best European founders coming together to find, fund and mentor the next generation of unwaveringly ambitious founders. In 10 years time, there will be several 10,000 person companies that stem from Project Europe. “

Project Europe invests from the idea stage onwards, selecting 10-20 founders per year, with an initial investment of €200,000 in exchange for 6.66% equity when leading the round.

The criteria for Project Europe funding and support

You are under 25 years old.

Solving hard problems with technical solutions.

You have an idea or have been tinkering around a thesis.

You start your company in Europe.

No prior education / funding necessary.

Project Europe Founders can move their businesses outside of Europe, or build a remote organisation across continents.

More than just investment –A full support system

Project Europe offers a comprehensive support system for its participants, starting with 1-1 mentorship, where individuals receive direct guidance from the Project Europe Partners.

Participants also gain access to exclusive masterclass sessions led by industry leaders, covering key topics such as Sales, Product, and Growth.

Additionally, the annual offsite provides a unique opportunity to connect and collaborate with peers at a yearly retreat event.

Through 20VC Media, participants benefit from extensive content, marketing, and distribution resources.

Lastly, they receive invaluable advice and support from 125+ tier 1 European Founders who actively back Project Europe.

An independent movement for European innovation

Project Europe is not aligned with any political movements and will remain independent of political parties or ideologies. Over time, it aims to grow into a self-sustaining force for European entrepreneurship, with more founders and partners joining to support future cohorts.