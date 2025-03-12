UK's YAi raises £250,000 for AI-driven content creation

UK AI content creation company YAi has raised £250,000 in Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) funding from Jenson Ventures.

AI tools are rapidly transforming how marketers produce content, but 90 per cent of marketers say AI-generated content still requires significant editing before it can be published.

Although 65 per cent of marketers are confident in prompt engineering, 98 per cent still face challenges. Even expert prompting does not ensure better AI content.

Further, existing AI platforms like ChatGPT and others can generate content quickly, but lack built-in tools to assess quality, leaving marketers to manually review content for factual accuracy, brand voice, and audience relevance.

Founded in 2023 by Yana Lapitskaya, Jessy Conflon, exited co-founders of digital marketing agency Yay!Starter and Vyacheslav Lukin, an exited AI founder, YAi brings together deep expertise in digital marketing, AI technology, and content strategy.

YAi combines AI-powered content creation, real-time quality evaluation, and automated content improvement tools into a single platform.

With YAi, marketers can create text and imagery content directly within its AI Content Studio, where each piece is automatically scored against a proprietary Content Evaluation Framework. This framework evaluates content for brand voice consistency, factual accuracy, originality, readability, and effectiveness, giving marketers clear, actionable feedback before publication.

The platform includes ongoing quality assurance, with real-time quality scoring, automated improvement suggestions, and trend-based topic recommendations, all within a single workflow. This creates a structured, repeatable process for ensuring high-quality content at scale, which is particularly valuable for agencies managing campaigns across multiple brands and clients, as well as larger organisations managing various brands.

Yana Lapitskaya, Co-Founder and CEO of YAi, said:

"We are proud to partner with Jenson Ventures to accelerate our mission of changing how AI is used in marketing content creation and delivering unmatched value to our users."

Sarah Barber, CEO of Jenson Ventures, said:

"YAi’s unique approach to AI-driven content creation and campaign management addresses a significant need in the market. We are excited to support Yana, Jessy, and Vyacheslav as they lead the charge in transforming how agencies and brands approach content development.”

´The funding will support product development, team growth, and market expansion.

YAi plans to incorporate audio and video content creation capabilities in Q3 of this year.

Lead image: YAi. Photo: uncredited.