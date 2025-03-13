Lithuania: A hotspot for innovation and tech growth

Lithuania’s tech ecosystem is one of the fastest-growing in Central and Eastern Europe, driven by innovation, strong government support, and a dynamic startup culture.

According to the Tech.eu 2024 Annual report, Lithuanian tech companies raised nearly €600 million in 2024, with major deals including unicorn Vinted (€340 million) and Green Genius (€100 million). A recent Lithuanian Startup Ecosystem 2024 report highlights that the ecosystem’s valuation has surpassed €16 billion—an impressive 39x growth in just a decade— establishing Lithuania as a regional leader.

Cities like Vilnius and Kaunas are emerging as key tech hubs, attracting global investors, top talent, and major international companies. Lithuania’s success is fueled by a business-friendly environment, world-class digital infrastructure, and ambitious startups scaling to global markets.

Here are 10 companies to watch in 2025.