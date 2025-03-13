Lithuania: A hotspot for innovation and tech growth

Lithuania’s tech ecosystem is one of the fastest-growing in Central and Eastern Europe, driven by innovation, strong government support, and a dynamic startup culture.
According to the
, Lithuanian tech companies raised nearly €600 million in 2024, with major deals including unicorn Vinted (€340 million) and Green Genius (€100 million). A recent Tech.eu 2024 Annual report report highlights that the ecosystem’s valuation has surpassed €16 billion—an impressive 39x growth in just a decade— establishing Lithuania as a regional leader. Lithuanian Startup Ecosystem 2024
Cities like Vilnius and Kaunas are emerging as key tech hubs, attracting global investors, top talent, and major international companies. Lithuania’s success is fueled by a business-friendly environment, world-class digital infrastructure, and ambitious startups scaling to global markets.
Here are 10 companies to watch in 2025.
1
Vinted
Amount raised in 2024: €340M
Vinted is Europe's largest online C2C marketplace dedicated to second-hand fashion, boasting millions of registered members across over 20 markets in Europe and North America. Founded in 2008, Vinted has grown significantly over the years, aiming to make second-hand the first choice worldwide.
The platform enables members to buy and sell a wide range of second-hand items, from clothing to pet care products, thereby extending their lifecycle and promoting sustainable consumption.
In 2024, Vinted raised €340 million in a secondary share sale, bringing its valuation to €5 billion.
2
Green Genius
Amount raised in 2024: €100M
Green Genius is an international renewable energy company specializing in the development and operation of solar, biogas/biomethane, wind, hydrogen, and energy storage projects.
Operating in eight European countries, Green Genius actively promotes the transition to renewable energy.
In October 2024, Green Genius secured a €100 million equity investment from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support its European expansion plans.
3
HeavyFinance
Amount raised in 2024: €50M
HeavyFinance is a climate technology company specializing in sustainable finance and investment solutions for the agricultural sector. The company operates an investment marketplace that connects global investors with European farmers who are transitioning to regenerative agriculture practices.
The platform offers collateralized agricultural loans, allowing investors to earn double-digit returns while supporting sustainable farming initiatives. HeavyFinance's mission is to remove 1 gigaton of CO₂ emissions by 2050 through the promotion of regenerative agriculture practices such as no-till farming, crop rotation, and cover cropping.
In 2024, the company secured €50 million to boost sustainable farming in Europe.
4
Finbee Verslui
Amount raised in 2024: €35M
Finbee is a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending and crowdfunding platform, connecting individuals seeking loans with investors looking for diverse investment opportunities. The platform offers competitive alternative financing solutions for both personal and business needs, facilitating loans with low interest rates and manageable monthly payments.
For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Finbee provides business loans tailored to support various financial requirements, including working capital, business expansion, new equipment acquisition, and invoice financing.
In 2024, the company secured €35 million in funding from Pollen Street Capital, which will be used to support over 1,500 businesses.
5
Ovoko
Amount raised in 2024: €20M
Ovoko is one of Europe's largest online marketplaces dedicated to used car parts, connecting over 3,000 professional sellers from 15 countries with tens of thousands of B2B and B2C customers.
The platform hosts a catalog of more than 23 million used auto parts, offering fast delivery across Europe and a 14-day money-back guarantee.
Ovoko's mission is to promote a circular economy in the automotive industry by giving car parts a second life and changing the way used car parts are purchased today.
In 2024, the company raised €20 million in Series B funding to drive product development, expand into new markets, and grow its team, reinforcing Ovoko’s ambition to lead Europe’s used car parts e-commerce industry.
6
Biomatter
Amount raised in 2024: €6.5M
Biomatter is a synthetic biology company specializing in the design of novel proteins and enzymes for health and sustainable manufacturing applications. The company employs a "bottom-up" approach to protein engineering, utilizing generative artificial intelligence to create de novo enzymes. This method allows for the development of customized enzymes tailored to specific industrial needs, including chemical bioproduction, agriculture, the food industry, and medicine.
Through its pioneering work in AI-driven protein design, Biomatter aims to transcend the limitations of natural enzymes, contributing to advancements in biotechnology and promoting a sustainable future.
In 2024, Biomatter secured €6.5 million in a seed funding round, aiming to further advance its Intelligent Architecture™ platform.
7
Bourgeois Boheme
Amount raised in 2024: €6.5M
Bourgeois Bohème (BoBo) is a bespoke financial services provider catering to affluent, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals across Europe and the UK.
BoBo offers an integrated suite of digital tools and exclusive services designed to streamline complex financial management and enhance lifestyle experiences.
Through strategic partnerships with luxury brands, BoBo enhances customer experiences by hosting exclusive events and promotions that align with the sophisticated lifestyles of its members. By combining advanced financial tools with personalized lifestyle services, BoBo empowers clients to manage their wealth efficiently while enjoying unparalleled convenience and luxury.
In 2024, the company raised €6.5 million.
8
Spike
Amount raised in 2024: $3.5M
Spike API is a technology company that provides a unified API to access real-time health and productivity data from over 300 wearable and IoT devices. This enables developers to integrate diverse data sources into their applications seamlessly.
By simplifying the integration of wearable and IoT data, Spike API empowers developers to enhance user experiences with personalized, data-driven insights.
Spike API's commitment to data privacy and security is evident in its compliance with regulations such as HIPAA, ensuring that health data is processed securely and in accordance with legal standards.
In 2024, the company secured an oversubscribed $3.5 million seed investment to develop regulatory-compliant Generative AI products and expand its support for medical, wearable, and IoT sensor data.
9
Unmanned Defense Systems
Amount raised in 2024: €3.2M
Unmanned Defense Systems (UDS) is a leading provider of advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies, specializing in loitering munitions and autonomous systems. As a comprehensive kill chain ecosystem provider, UDS designs and manufactures automated systems that integrate detection (ISTAR), engagement (loitering munitions), and command (C2) phases into a cohesive swarm ecosystem.
UDS's commitment to delivering battle-tested technology ensures that its products are optimized for rapid deployment, operator convenience, and mission success in contested environments.
The company raised €3.2 million in 2024 to scale battlefield-tested UAVs and advance AI-based swarm integrations with contemporary battlefield management systems.
10
Ligence
Amount raised in 2024: €3M
Ligence is a pioneering health technology company specializing in AI-powered echocardiography solutions. Their flagship product, Ligence Heart™, is a web-based, fully integrated analysis and reporting software designed to enhance cardiovascular diagnostics.
Ligence's mission is to revolutionize cardiovascular care by improving diagnostic accuracy, streamlining clinical workflows, and enabling cardiologists to focus more on their patients through automation of routine tasks.
In 2024, Ligence secured €3 million in seed funding, aiming to expand its operations and prepare for FDA clearance in early 2025.
