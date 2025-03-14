This startup is filling the gap between natural and supplements and big pharma

When I heard about a startup calling itself a "post-chemical pharmacy", my interest was piqued. What does this even mean? Hopefully not homeopathy, which I've always been shocked that it is legal in many countries.

Lisbon startup Biocol Labs is focused on the next generation of plant-based, science-driven remedies. I spoke to Christian Balivet, co-CEO, to learn more.

It's an unusual story. Biocol Labs was founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Biocol —a family-run laboratory established in 1977 — by husband and wife Gualdim and Natalia Redol, a self-taught scientist and a self-made businesswoman.

Balivet shared:

"My grandparents founded a natural pharmaceutical company during a time when conventional medicine was becoming heavily reliant on chemical solutions. They believed in a balanced approach — leveraging the strengths of both natural and chemical medicine where appropriate."

The business was originally focused on doctors with a nature-first philosophy, expanding across Europe and into markets where natural medicine remained a core part of healthcare, such as Japan and certain parts of Asia.

Balivet's parents continued this work, expanding into over 100 pathologies, pet care, and pediatric solutions.

"We are not here to make you feel good , we are here to fix your problem."

Spin-out Biocol Labs aims to create what it calls "ethical remedies modern people need, but no other pharma company dares to address." These include clinically backed remedies for liver detox, hangovers, post-party blues, post-sex bladder infections, immunity, and jet lag.

The company challenges the traditional pharmacy-dominated model by selling its products direct-to-consumer and via retail spaces such as design hotels, concept stores, and bars.

So what is natural medicine?

Regarding my question about what natural medicine means, Balivet noted that internally, Biocol Labs considers medicine as either natural or chemical, albeit recognising that chemical medicine often originates from natural compounds.

"The key difference is in philosophy and regulation. Natural medicine is typically categorised as supplements in Europe and the US, while pharmaceuticals dominate the treatment space."

Biocol Labs identifies medical issues where natural solutions can be superior to chemical alternatives, focusing on efficacy, speed of action, and minimal side effects.

According to Balivet:

"We aim to bridge the gap between supplements and prescription drugs by solving medical issues with natural solutions that are scientifically validated. We are not here to make you feel good, we are here to fix your problem."

All of its ingredients must have clinical validation.

Balivet reassured me:

"We do not work with homeopathy, as its mechanisms lack scientific backing. Similarly, we avoid trendy ingredients like CBD until sufficient clinical data supports their efficacy. Each product is designed with the best delivery format in mind, whether that's sprays, capsules, or ampoules, ensuring maximum effectiveness."

For example, Biocol Labs' sleep aid Something for Dreaming contains melatonin, passionflower, lemongrass, and Vitamins B6 and B1 to support a sense of calm and promote deep sleep.

The spray delivers active ingredients directly into the bloodstream for faster results.

From natural OTC medicine to a DTC deep dive on liver health

The company initially pioneered the concept of natural over-the-counter (OTC) medicine, creating an alternative to conventional drugstore remedies. However, according to Balivet, "economic shifts, inflation, and changes in digital advertising affected our one-time purchase model."

Analysing its customer base, the company found that its liver detox product — "one we had considered discontinuing" — was gaining traction.

"This led us to a deeper understanding of fatty liver disease, which is a root cause of 70 per cent per cent of global mortality-related conditions, including diabetes, Alzheimer's, and cardiovascular diseases."

According to Balivet, the liver is essential to overall health, yet fatty liver disease is largely ignored.

"Traditionally associated with alcoholism, it is now a modern epidemic caused by sugar consumption, pollution, and processed foods. The liver doesn't distinguish between a tequila shot and a sugary frappuccino. In the US, up to 20 per cent of teenagers already show signs of fatty liver disease. Since pharmaceuticals lack an FDA-approved solution, natural medicine is often the only viable approach. We are developing products that both protect and treat liver health, along with diagnostic tools for tracking improvements."

Natural ingredients, high standards: Biocol Labs' pricing strategy pays off in the US

95 per cent of Biocol Labs customers are in the US. Balivet admits that while its products are expensive by European standards they are competitively priced in the US "where people are used to spending more on health":

"We initially launched in Portugal and the UK but found that consumers and retailers struggled to categorise us — neither purely supplements nor pharmaceuticals. In the US, however, consumers immediately understood our positioning." High-quality natural medicine requires real, naturally grown ingredients rather than synthetic compounds which increases the price. However, the company hopes as it scales to make products more accessible without compromising quality."

Biocol Labs has raised two rounds of funding totaling €3.2 million. Investors include Paul Michaux (Prose), Eddie Roschi (Le Labo), Alex Zubilaga (Spotify, Glossier), 0.9 founder Eghosa Omoigui, actor Paul Wesley, and Future Positive.

Balivet shared:

"Despite economic downturns, we have maintained profitability, growing 3x year-over-year. Unlike many startups burning cash, we believe a sustainable, profitable business is essential for long-term success."

The company's next steps involve launching blood tests to help consumers track their liver health and continuing its work in making natural medicine a viable mainstream alternative.

Lead image: Biocol Labs.