Evera raises €2M for electric fleets for businesses

Evera, a French EV subscription startup, has raised €2M fundraising from Groupe Magellim and Newfund NAEH Innopy, as well as its existing shareholders MCapital, AstoryaVC, and business angel Eric Ibled.

Evera provides a electric vehicle subscription service tailored for businesses. It offers a solution for companies looking to transition to electric fleets. Their service includes vehicle leasing, which covers all necessary services such as insurance, maintenance, and charging infrastructure. Additionally, Evera provides a digital platform, Copilot, allowing businesses to manage their EV fleets, track vehicle performance, and optimise costs. They focus on reducing carbon emissions while offering significant savings compared to traditional leasing options.

Evera operates in the growing electric mobility market, catering to businesses seeking to meet environmental goals and comply with increasing regulatory pressures on carbon emissions. With the transition to green energy gaining momentum across Europe, Evera is positioned to capitalize on the demand for sustainable transport solutions. The business environment is characterised by a shift towards electrification, which is encouraged by government incentives and evolving consumer preferences for eco-friendly services. As companies embrace corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals, Evera offers a scalable solution to modernise fleets and optimize the total cost of ownership (TCO) for electric vehicles.

45 percent of businesses still do not own any electric vehicles, according to a recent study.

"Electric mobility should be an obvious choice for businesses, provided the offer is accessible, flexible, and hassle-free. With Evera, we allow them to integrate electromobility into their fleets immediately, without increasing operational costs or compromising flexibility." commented Dorian Jorry, COO and co-founder of Evera.

"Adopting an electric vehicle isn’t just about changing the motorisation—it requires new ways to manage usage, charging, and associated costs. With Evera, we provide businesses with a technological tool designed to make this transition smooth and economically viable." added Quentin Fabre, co-founder.

"The transition to electric mobility is a strategic challenge for businesses, but adoption is still hindered by financial and operational constraints. Evera provides an innovative and pragmatic solution, combining flexibility, cost optimization, and technological support. By controlling its entire value chain, Evera enables businesses to adopt electromobility without constraints while maximizing fleet efficiency and profitability." said Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, Evera Board Member and Former Minister of Transport.