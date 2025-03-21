Buynomics raises $30M for AI-driven pricing optimisation

Pricing and revenue optimisation company Buynomics, has raised $30 million Series B funding, bringing its funding to over $46 million.

Founded in 2018, Buynomics' AI-embedded software transforms how enterprises optimise pricing, promotions, and product portfolios by simulating the behaviour of real-world shoppers with precision.

This enables organisations to improve revenue, profitability, and market positioning in real-time across various channels, product portfolios, and geographies.

Operational in over 25 companies with users such as Danone, Unilever, L'Oréal and Vodafone, the platform drives 2-4 per cent gross profit increases while reducing analysis time by up to 80 per cent.

The round was led by Forestay Capital, with participation from Anais Ventures, VI Partners, and existing investors Insight Partners, Seedcamp, DvH Ventures, and Tomahawk Ventures.

"We see immense potential in Buynomics' AI technology to redefine commercial decision-making," said Jonas Jeandupeux, Principal at Forestay Capital.

"Their data-driven approach is already changing how companies optimise revenue and pricing strategies."

"This is a defining moment for Buynomics," said Sebastian Baier, Co-founder and Managing Director of Buynomics.

"This significant investment propels us into the next phase of our evolution, accelerating our expansion into North America and reinforcing our position as the goto platform for revenue management and optimisation. With this funding, we are set up to scale effectively and continue to deliver value to our partners worldwide."

The funding will support global expansion, with a focus on North America, and further enhance Buynomics' pioneering Virtual Shoppers AI technology.

