Soldera raises €2.5M to streamline renewable energy certification

Soldera, a startup that streamlines the way certificates that verify and monetize renewable electricity production are traded in Europe, has raised a €2.5M funding round. The round is led by Finnish venture capital firm Lifeline Ventures, alongside Skaala, Lemonade Stand, and other investors.

With the fresh funding, Soldera plans to continue expanding its platform, onboard more producers, and enhance its AI-driven technology.

Soldera provides an AI-powered platform that automates the management and trading of Guarantees of Origin (GOs) in the renewable energy sector. GOs are certificates that verify and monetize renewable electricity production, and traditionally, managing these certificates involves significant administrative work.

Soldera's service automates this entire process, handling everything from the issuance of GOs to their sales, which significantly reduces the administrative burden for renewable energy producers. The platform also offers features like spot sales and forward-hedging strategies to help producers maximize revenue from their GOs.

"Guarantees of Origin verify renewable energy sources but traditionally create significant paperwork," said Stenver Jerkku, Soldera's CEO. "Our AI-driven platform completely eliminates this administrative burden while delivering unprecedented market access and maximizing profits for producers. We automate everything—from issuance to sales—so producers simply set a strategy and we handle the rest, securing premium prices through our extensive network."

“Soldera’s founding team impressed us with their execution in this emerging category, sustaining double-digit month-over-month growth,” added Jyri Engeström, Partner at Lifeline Ventures. “By simplifying the sale of GOs, they are unlocking a new revenue stream for anyone generating renewable energy—from small residential solar panels to large-scale wind farms.”