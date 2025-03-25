What Happened on the First Day of the Tech.eu Summit London 2025?

The Tech.eu Summit London 2025 officially kicked off on March 25 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, bringing together leading figures from the global startup and investment ecosystem. The event, spanning two days, is focused on key discussions surrounding artificial intelligence, fintech, sustainability, and the future of European startups.

The summit opened with keynote speeches by Arda Kutsal, Founder & CEO of Webrazzi, and Helen Walsh, Head of Global Strategy and Business Development at Tech.eu. Both speakers emphasized the importance of fostering innovation and collaboration in Europe’s tech landscape and set the stage for an exciting day of discussions and networking.

Key Panels, Discussions, and Startup Pitches on Day 1

Starting and Scaling AI in the UK: Challenges, Opportunities, and the Road Ahead

Alberto Rizzoli (Co-Founder and CEO, V7), and Sonya Iovieno (Head of Venture & Growth, HSBC Innovation Banking) explored the evolving AI ecosystem in the UK. The panel covered the challenges AI startups face in scaling and the investment opportunities shaping the industry.

The Role of Competition in Promoting Growth and Innovation in the UK

Jessica Lennard took the stage to discuss the impact of competition on the UK’s innovation ecosystem. She highlighted how regulatory frameworks and competitive markets drive technological advancements and business growth.

Project Europe - Here to Change the European Narrative

Alex Macdonald (Co-Founder and CEO, Sequel), Kieran Hill (General Partner, 20VC), and Kitty Mayo (CEO, Project Europe) led a compelling discussion on Europe’s startup ecosystem. The panelists emphasized the need to reposition Europe as a global innovation leader.

Beyond Unicorns: Scaling Billion-Dollar Startups in Europe

Elena Pantazi (Partner, Northzone), Lucy Adams (Writer, Tech.eu), and Maren Bannon (Co-Founder and Managing Partner, January Ventures) delved into the factors that contribute to scaling billion-dollar startups in Europe. The conversation revolved around investment strategies, leadership challenges, and market expansion.

The Next Wave of Green Investment: Challenges, Opportunities, and Global Impact

Cate Lawrence (Senior Writer, Tech.eu) moderated a discussion with David Frykman (General Partner, Norrsken VC) and Steffen Ehrhardt (VP, Investor Community, Partnerships & Sustainability, SICTIC) about the state of green investments and how they shape the global economy.

The Future of Investing: Scaling Startups in Enterprise, AI & Tech

Joel Udden (Principal, Ventech), Nahoko Hoshino (Investment Director, SoftBank Vision Fund), and Sam Nasrolahi (Principal, InMotion Ventures) discussed trends in venture capital and investment, focusing on AI and tech startups that are redefining industries.

Global Perspectives on Startup Growth: Funding, Scaling, and Innovation

Alicia Garabedian (Vice President, Left Lane Capital), Simone Lavizzari (Investment Manager, Join Capital), and Stefan Heilmann (CEO, IEG Investment Banking Group) provided insights into global startup trends, discussing funding challenges and growth strategies for early-stage companies.

Security Considerations for GenAI Applications

Shreya Gupta (Developer Advocate, Startups, Auth0) tackled the security risks associated with generative AI applications. The session offered actionable insights into securing AI-driven platforms while maintaining scalability.

Harnessing AI: Opportunities, Challenges, and Investment in the Tech Ecosystem

Adriano Vlad-Starrabba (Co-Founder and CEO, Prometheux), Douglas Brion (Co-Founder and CEO, Matta), and Tommy Stadlen (Co-Founder, Giant Ventures) examined the broader impact of AI on different industries and how investors are approaching this fast-evolving space.

From Legacy to Leading Edge: The Transformation of Finance and Banking

Elif Parlak (Co-Founder, Dataroid), Michael Treacy (Director of Marketing and Business Development, OpenPayd), and Sean Duffy (Managing Director, CIBC Innovation Banking UK & Europe) shared insights into the digital transformation of the finance industry and what lies ahead for fintech innovation.

Fintech’s Future: Unpacking the Trends Shaping 2025

Henrik Grim (Co-Founder and CEO, Mimo) and Malin Posern (Partner, Project A Ventures) examined key fintech trends and investment opportunities in 2025.

Accelerating Europe - It’s Now Or Never

Adine Tjeenk Willink (Investor & Founder), Benoit Vandevivere (Founder, euacchq), Cristobal Alonso (Global CEO, Startup Wise Guys), Monty Munford (Tech Journalist), and Patrick Newton (Partner, Form Ventures) debated Europe's role in global innovation and what needs to change to accelerate growth.

Startup Pitches

A major highlight of the day was the startup pitch session on the main stage. A total of 10 promising startups presented their innovations to investors and attendees:

GitLife Biotech

Intuitive Neurons

Brandenburg Labs

Atheni.ai

CompanyDNA AI

Heyflow

LAYBL

SAIF Autonomy

Askel.ai

Grizoon

Each startup had the opportunity to showcase their vision, answer questions from investors, and gain valuable exposure in front of a high-profile audience.

Looking Ahead to Day Two

The first day of the Tech.eu Summit London 2025 provided deep insights into the future of AI, fintech, sustainability, and investment. As we move into the second day, expect even more engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and innovative startup showcases.

Stay tuned for more updates, and see you tomorrow!