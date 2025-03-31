Hungarian HRtech Qneiform secures €3M to expedite candidate analysis

Qneiform, an employee intelligence platform, has raised €3M in Seed funding to strengthen how organisations understand employee performance.

The round was led by PROfounders Capital and Day1 Capital, alongside existing investors Keen Ventures and DFF Ventures (formerly Dutch Founders Fund).

Founded in Budapest in 2022, with additional offices in London and Amsterdam, the company focuses on candidates within the financial services industry.

Qneiform combines proprietary data with expert domain-specific research to give recruiters global visibility into talent, enabling them to quickly identify the most relevant candidates and track talent movement trends at the market or competitor level.

Its platform aggregates various sources of talent data into a single point of analysis, providing recruiters with metrics on organisations' hiring needs and their ability to attract, retain, and develop talent. The platform’s insights not only help recruiters identify who a company may hire next but also suggest alternative options, improving hiring strategies and decision-making.

According to CEO and founder Thomas Percy, Qneiform aims to improve how talent is identified and understood within organizations:

“A perfect talent search engine can process and understand every relevant datapoint in the world, so any organisation can be understood instantly in granular detail. That is where Qneiform is headed.”

Joe Bond, Partner at PROfounders Capital, highlighted the importance of a data-driven approach in recruitment: “Almost every company in the world sees hiring as a priority and yet precious few take a data-driven approach to understanding their market for talent. We see Qneiform becoming the de facto starting point for any firm engaging in high-value recruitment or seeking to improve their talent strategy.”

The new investment will be directed toward further developing Qneiform’s data models and platform, with plans to expand beyond finance.