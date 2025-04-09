Icelandic startup Optise secures $2.2M for website analytics platform

Optise, an Icelandic startup, has secured $2.2M in Pre-Seed funding to accelerate the development of its AI-powered website analytics platform designed specifically for B2B companies. It leverages AI to optimise the performance of websites.

The funding round was led by Frumtak Ventures.

The $2.2M will be used to accelerate Optise’s product development and expand its reach across markets.

Optise turns data points into clear, actionable recommendations so that businesses can optimise their websites with personalised insights tailored to their unique audience, structure, and goals. It also aims to help companies identify broken elements, missing features, and areas needing improvement, empowering them to make better data-driven decisions and close the gap between potential and performance.

The B2B online sales market is booming, with projections indicating it will reach $66.89T by 2029. At the same time, digital channels are becoming increasingly important, generating 82 percent of revenue. However, despite the crucial role websites play as revenue drivers, many B2B sites suffer from poor performance, including slow page speeds, weak user experience (UX), broken elements, and ineffective SEO strategies.

“Websites are the most important touchpoint for B2B companies – yet they’re often overlooked,” said Ómar Thor Ómarsson, CEO and Co-founder of Optise. “We created Optise to close that gap. Our team is focused on helping B2B business owners realize the full potential of their websites to drive real growth and revenue.”

By combining large language models, vision analysis, intelligent workflows, and an advanced ranking system, Optise’s platform delivers recommendations that prioritise the most important actions, making it easier for businesses to implement website improvements.

“We’ve built a product that takes the complexity out of website optimization, offering actionable insights that teams can implement instantly,” Ómarsson continued. “Our technology will bring expert-level insight to every company, using our collective knowledge and AI to spot what’s broken, what’s missing, and what needs to be improved to drive more leads and revenue.”

Andri Heiðar Kristinsson, Partner at Frumtak Ventures, commented, “Despite previously having worked in Silicon Valley and at LinkedIn, I'm still blown away by Iceland's tech ecosystem. Optise represents exactly the kind of innovative startup we love to nurture at Frumtak: a company with a global vision born from local talent. I’m so excited to be partnering with this ambitious team who are going to help people maximize revenue generation through B2B websites.”

In addition to Frumtak Ventures’ investment, Optise is strengthening its leadership team with key hires including Vivienne Hsu. Hsu will be joining the Optise board to support the company’s strategic expansion plans.