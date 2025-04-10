Czech Republic: From steady roots to dynamic growth

The Czech tech ecosystem has emerged as a dynamic and increasingly influential force in the national economy. According to the Smart Market Report 2025, Czech startups contribute over 5% to the country’s GDP and employ more than 150,000 people.

With deep roots in engineering and a growing culture of innovation, the Czech Republic is gaining recognition as a key tech hub in Central Europe. Prague remains the epicentre of activity, home to the majority of startups, while Brno and Ostrava are fast establishing themselves as secondary innovation centres.

A robust network of incubators, accelerators, and public programs is helping to fuel local growth and support international expansion.

The Czech tech landscape today reflects a maturing, opportunity-rich environment with global ambitions, driven by a wave of successful startups and increasing momentum across the ecosystem.

Here is a list of 10 Czech tech companies driving the growth of the country’s technological ecosystem.