Czech Republic: From steady roots to dynamic growth

The Czech tech ecosystem has
emerged as a dynamic and increasingly influential force in the national economy. According to the Smart Market Report 2025, Czech startups contribute over 5% to the country’s GDP and employ more than 150,000 people.
With deep roots in engineering and a growing culture of innovation, the Czech Republic is gaining recognition as a key tech hub in Central Europe. Prague remains the epicentre of activity, home to the majority of startups, while Brno and Ostrava are fast establishing themselves as secondary innovation centres.
A robust network of incubators, accelerators, and public programs is helping to fuel local growth and support international expansion.
The Czech tech landscape today reflects a maturing, opportunity-rich environment with global ambitions, driven by a wave of successful
startups and increasing momentum across the ecosystem.
Here is a list of 10 Czech tech companies driving the growth of the country’s technological ecosystem.
1
Rohlik Group
Amount raised in 2024: $170M
Rohlik Group is a leading European online grocery delivery service founded in 2014 in the Czech Republic.
Operating in the Czech Republic (Rohlik.cz), Hungary (Kifli.hu), Austria (Gurkerl.at), Germany (Knuspr.de), and Romania (Sezamo.ro), the company offers a wide selection of over 17,000 products, including locally sourced goods and private label brands.
Rohlik emphasizes fast and precise delivery, with options as quick as 60 minutes and 15-minute same-day time slots.
In 2024, the company raised $170 million in fresh growth capital, bringing its funding to over $780 million.
2
Omnetic
Amount raised in 2024: €100M
Omnetic is a company specializing in dealership management systems for automotive professionals.
The company offers digital solutions designed to streamline operations for car dealers, bazaars, and repair shops. Their platform includes tools for vehicle sales, insurance, customer relationship management, and workshop management, all accessible through a paperless, real-time data system.
In 2024, Omnetic secured €100 million in funding to support its expansion into key European markets such as Poland, Germany, France, and the Benelux countries.
3
Upheal
Amount raised in 2024: €12.5M
Upheal is an AI-powered platform designed for mental health professionals, including therapists, psychiatrists, and social workers, to streamline clinical workflows and reduce administrative burdens.
Upheal automates note-taking and transcribes therapy sessions, offering secure video calling, AI-generated progress notes, and session analytics. The platform supports various documentation styles such as SOAP, GIRP, BIRP, DAP, EMDR, Mental Status Exam, and Intake notes, catering to different therapy approaches.
In 2024, Upheal secured €12.5 million across two funding rounds to boost marketing efforts, enhance engineering, advance product development, and expand its AI capabilities.
4
E2B
Amount raised in 2024: $11.5M
E2B is an open-source runtime designed to securely execute AI-generated code within cloud-based sandboxes, facilitating the development of AI applications and autonomous agents.
The platform supports various use cases, including AI data analysis, visualization, coding agents, and generative UI, by providing secure, scalable, and customizable environments for running AI-generated code.
In 2024, E2B raised $11.5 million in a funding round to enhance its platform's capabilities.
5
Better Stack
Amount raised in 2024: $10M
Better Stack is a comprehensive observability platform that integrates monitoring, logging, incident management, and status pages into a unified solution. Leveraging the ClickHouse database, it offers performance that is approximately 10 times more cost-effective and 10 to 100 times faster than alternative solutions, enabling customers to retain data in hot storage for extended periods.
Designed with an intuitive interface that utilizes SQL for data querying, Better Stack enhances collaboration among engineering teams. Its suite of tools includes uptime monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, and log management, all aimed at helping developers build a more reliable internet.
In 2024, Better Stack raised $10 million to continue its growth.
6
Daytrip
Amount raised in 2024: $10M
Daytrip is a travel platform that connects travellers with local, English-speaking drivers for private, door-to-door transfers between cities in over 130 countries.
The service offers optional sightseeing stops at curated attractions along the way, transforming routine journeys into enriching travel experiences. Daytrip's drivers are carefully vetted professionals who provide clean, comfortable vehicles and share local insights, ensuring a safe and personalized journey.
In 2024, Daytrip raised $10 million to support its global expansion, with a focus on entering the US market, improving its platform, and building strategic industry partnerships.
7
Eyeball.Club
Amount raised in 2024: €5M
Eyeball.Club is a sports technology company revolutionizing youth football scouting through AI-driven data analytics.
The platform provides professional and youth football clubs with access to a comprehensive database of player profiles, match videos, and performance metrics, enhancing the talent identification process.
In 2024, Eyeball secured €5 million in seed funding to expand into US and Latin American markets and further enhance its technological capabilities.
8
Bookbot
Amount raised in 2024: €4M
Bookbot is a Czech-based online platform dedicated to buying and selling pre-owned books.
Operating under the name Knihobot in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and as Bookbot in Germany and Austria, the company offers a diverse selection of over one million titles across various genres, including novels, literary classics, horror, sci-fi, thrillers, comics, and rare finds.
The company’s mission is to promote sustainability by giving books a second life, and making literature more accessible while contributing to environmental preservation. The platform provides free book pickup services and offers competitive commissions for sellers.
In 2024, the company secured €4 million in Series A funding to support its growth and expansion plans.
9
Sloneek
Amount raised in 2024: €3.6M
Sloneek is a cloud-based Human Resource (HR) management platform. The company offers a comprehensive suite of HR tools, including employee records management, attendance tracking, absence approvals, and performance evaluations, aiming to streamline HR processes for businesses of all sizes.
In 2024, Sloneek secured €3.6 million in a Seed funding round which will be used to enhance Sloneek's platform capabilities and support its expansion into international markets.
10
Zuri
Amount raised in 2024: €3M
Zuri is an aerospace company, dedicated to revolutionizing regional air mobility through the development of hybrid Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft.
Their flagship model offers a range exceeding 700 km, combining vertical lift capabilities with efficient horizontal flight, thus enhancing passenger convenience and operational efficiency.
The company has achieved significant milestones, including successful hover tests and the unveiling of next-generation prototypes like Zuri 2.0 and Zuri 2.0 Cargo.
In 2024, the company secured €3 million in funding to advance its hybrid VTOL technology and expand its development efforts.
Zuri's mission is to make air travel more accessible and efficient by offering on-demand, door-to-door flights without the need for traditional airports, all while prioritizing passenger safety and comfort.
