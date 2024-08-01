Czech Republic: Engineering heritage meets digital future

The Czech Republic's burgeoning tech ecosystem blends historical engineering prowess with forward-thinking digital solutions. Prague, a leading hub in Central and Eastern Europe, not only fosters a diverse community of startups but also embraces a unique blend of creativity and resilience rooted in its cultural heritage.

Beyond the capital, cities like Brno and Ostrava contribute their chapters to this narrative, with emerging clusters in biotech, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing. This geographical diversity underscores the Czech Republic's capacity to nurture specialized expertise and collaborate across disciplines.

These ten companies are shaping the Czech tech ecosystem while showing the readiness to lead, innovate, and inspire the next wave of technological advancements.