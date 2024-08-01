Czech Republic: Engineering heritage meets digital future

The Czech Republic's burgeoning tech ecosystem blends historical engineering prowess with forward-thinking digital solutions. Prague, a leading hub in Central and Eastern Europe, not only fosters a diverse community of startups but also embraces a unique blend of creativity and resilience rooted in its cultural heritage.
Beyond the capital, cities like Brno and Ostrava contribute their chapters to this narrative, with emerging clusters in biotech, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing. This geographical diversity underscores the Czech Republic's capacity to nurture specialized expertise and collaborate across disciplines.
These ten companies are shaping the Czech tech ecosystem while showing the readiness to lead, innovate, and inspire the next wave of technological advancements.
1
Keboola
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €29.4M
Keboola is a data operations platform designed to streamline and automate the data management process for businesses.
It provides a comprehensive suite of tools for data extraction, transformation, loading (ETL), and orchestration, enabling organizations to efficiently integrate, analyze, and leverage their data.
With robust features like data warehousing, analytics, and collaboration capabilities, Keboola empowers companies to make data-driven decisions, optimize workflows, and drive innovation. Its user-friendly interface and extensive integrations with various data sources and services make it a versatile solution for enterprises looking to enhance their data infrastructure and insights.
2
IP Fabric
Industry: Security
Amount raised in 2023: €23M
IP Fabric is a network assurance platform designed to provide comprehensive visibility and automated management of complex enterprise networks.
By continuously discovering, analyzing, and verifying network infrastructure, IP Fabric helps organizations ensure reliability, security, and compliance.
Its advanced algorithms and powerful visualization tools allow network engineers to proactively identify and resolve issues, optimize network performance, and support efficient operations.
3
Woltair
Industry: Energy
Amount raised in 2023: €20.5M
Woltair is a company specializing in the installation and maintenance of sustainable energy solutions, such as heat pumps and photovoltaic systems.
Dedicated to promoting energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprints, Woltair offers comprehensive services that include consultation, system design, and implementation.
By leveraging advanced technologies and a team of experienced professionals, Woltair aims to make renewable energy accessible and practical for residential and commercial clients.
4
Phrase
Website:
Industry: Software
Amount raised in 2023: €12M
Phrase is a leading translation and localization platform designed to help businesses manage multilingual content efficiently.
By providing a comprehensive suite of tools for automating and streamlining the localization process, Phrase enables companies to translate websites, software, and documents quickly and accurately.
With features like translation memory, glossary management, and collaborative workflows, Phrase ensures consistency and quality across all translated materials.
5
Resistant AI
Industry: Artificial Intelligence
Amount raised in 2023: € 10M
Resistant AI specializes in providing advanced security solutions to protect financial services and other industries from fraud and manipulation.
Utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Resistant AI offers robust defences against sophisticated threats, ensuring the integrity and reliability of automated systems and transactions. Their solutions are designed to detect and mitigate risks such as identity theft, document forgery, and transactional anomalies.
By continuously adapting to evolving threats, Resistant AI helps organizations safeguard their operations, maintain compliance, and build trust with their customers.
6
Vrgineers
Industry: Virtual Reality
Amount raised in 2023: €5.5M
Vrgineers is a company specializing in the development of professional-grade virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies.
Known for their high-performance VR headsets and advanced simulation solutions, Vrgineers caters to various industries including aerospace, automotive, and defence. Their products are designed to deliver ultra-realistic experiences with precise tracking, high-resolution displays, and ergonomic designs.
Vrgineers' innovations empower organizations to enhance training, design, and visualization processes, leading to improved efficiency, safety, and overall performance in complex and demanding environments.
7
Miwa Technologies
Industry: Cleantech
Amount raised in 2023: €5M
Miwa Technologies is a company focused on creating innovative solutions for waste management and sustainability.
They specialize in developing smart, reusable packaging systems designed to reduce single-use plastics and minimize environmental impact. Miwa Technologies' cutting-edge technology includes digital tracking and automated refill stations, which enable efficient and eco-friendly supply chain operations.
By providing scalable and sustainable alternatives to traditional packaging, Miwa Technologies aims to transform the way businesses and consumers handle waste, promoting a circular economy and fostering a greener future.
8
Vitadio
Website:
Industry: Healthtech
Amount raised in 2023: €3M
Vitadio is a health technology company dedicated to improving the management and treatment of chronic diseases, particularly diabetes.
Through their innovative digital health platform, Vitadio offers personalized care plans, continuous monitoring, and real-time support to patients.
By leveraging advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, the platform provides actionable insights and recommendations, helping users maintain better control over their health. Vitadio's user-centric approach and commitment to evidence-based practices aim to enhance patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the overall quality of life for individuals living with chronic conditions.
9
GoodVision
Industry: Analytics
Amount raised in 2023: €2.7M
GoodVision is a technology company specializing in traffic and transportation analytics.
Their advanced platform leverages artificial intelligence and computer vision to provide accurate, real-time insights into traffic flow, vehicle and pedestrian movements, and road usage patterns.
By utilizing video data from various sources, GoodVision's solutions enable efficient traffic management, urban planning, and infrastructure development. The company's innovative approach helps cities and organizations improve safety, reduce congestion, and optimize transportation networks, contributing to smarter and more sustainable urban environments.
10
Digitoo
Industry: Fintech
Amount raised in 2023: €2.3M
Digitoo is a company pioneering AI-driven solutions for the accounting industry.
Their innovative platform streamlines tasks such as document exchange and data capture, liberating accountants from manual and repetitive work.
By automating these processes, Digitoo enables professionals to redirect their focus towards more strategic and creative projects that drive business impact.
