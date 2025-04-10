British Treble Peak raises £5M to digitise private market access

London-based Treble Peak, a platform focused on streamlining access to private markets, has secured £5M to expand its technology and operations across the UK and Europe. European financial figures, including René Beltjens, former Chairman of Alter Domus, invested. Tor Erland Fyksen, founder of two European consumer banks, and Just Arne Storvik, a Norwegian tech investor, participated.

The raise comes amid increasing demand for private market access from non-institutional investors, and growing pressure on fund managers to source fresh capital.

Private markets—particularly private equity—have seen rapid growth over the past decade, with global private wealth allocations nearly tripling.

Founded in 2022, Treble Peak provides a digital infrastructure that simplifies the onboarding and investment process in private equity markets. The company says it enables wealth managers, family offices and private individuals to access institutional-grade investments with lower minimums, while helping fund managers raise capital more efficiently.

However, liquidity pressures are mounting, especially in Europe. Recent geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties, including tariffs and interest rate volatility, have made it harder for fund managers to secure capital through traditional institutional channels. This has driven increased interest in platforms that can help widen the investor pool.

In parallel, European private equity fundraising hit €118 billion in the first half of 2024, according to Preqin—pointing to continued appetite, but also a need for efficiency and access to alternative sources of capital.

Treble Peak’s approach Treble Peak is positioning itself as part of the solution. By digitising the investment lifecycle and lowering minimums, the company aims to open the private markets to a broader class of investors while enabling fund managers to scale more rapidly.

Storvik commented: “This is digital transformation for private equity. Treble Peak's innovative approach to streamlining the private equity process is exactly what the industry needs. By reducing the entry barriers, they are not only expanding the investor base but also enhancing the efficiency and reach of fund managers.”

"This raise is a significant step forward as we scale to meet the demand from investors and fund managers across Europe," said CEO and co-founder Mark Woolhouse.

"We are transforming the way private markets operate by simplifying access, digitising the investment lifecycle, and reducing barriers to entry. With this capital, we are doubling down on our technology, our partnerships and our mission to make private markets truly accessible."