Lighthouse acquires The Hotels Network to boost personalised marketing management

Commercial travel and hospitality platform Lighthouse has acquired hotel marketing company The Hotels Network.

The ability to deliver personalised offers and marketing messages to travellers has become a key piece of the commercial strategy technology stack, as hoteliers seek to enhance the digital guest experience and boost direct revenue.

Founded in 2015, The Hotels Network serves over 20,000 hotels across more than 100 countries. It is the only platform in the market that combines integrated pricing data, predictive personalisation, and cross-channel marketing capabilities in a single cloud-based solution.

"The Hotels Network team has built exceptional technology that helps hotels drive direct bookings through personalised marketing and conversion optimisation," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of Lighthouse.

"By integrating the marketing capabilities from The Hotels Network with the existing market demand and pricing data in the Lighthouse platform, we're enabling hotels to transform market intelligence into personalised guest booking experiences that grow revenue through direct channels."

By leveraging real-time user behaviour, predictive algorithms, and proprietary AI agents like KITT; The Hotels Network allows hoteliers to attract, engage, and convert guests from their very first interaction.

"Joining Lighthouse accelerates our mission of helping hotels worldwide to maximise their direct channel potential," said Juanjo Rodriguez, founder and CEO of The Hotels Network.

"Our combined AI capabilities and commercial intelligence will give hoteliers a powerful edge to elevate their direct booking strategies to capture more revenue."



Lead image: The Hotels Network. Photo: uncredited.