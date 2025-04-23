Klarna CEO's investment vehicle makes small investment in Swedish startup Lovable

The Swedish investment firm founded by the CEO of Klarna has made a small “angel investment” in hot Swedish AI startup Lovable.

Flat Capital, founded by Klarna co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski and his wife Nina Siemiatkowski, has invested one million Swedish krona (around £75,000) in Lovable, according to a brief press statement which called the deal an “angel investment”.

The portfolio of Flat Capital, founded in 2013, includes holdings in Klarna, OpenAI, Figma, Perplexity, and Elevenlabs.

The Flat Capital investment was part of the Lovable $15 million funding round disclosed in February this year, which was led by VC firm Creandum, according to local media.

Lovable is currently one of the hottest startups in Europe. Its big play is that it allows anyone to create professional software without coding knowledge.

It was founded in 2023 by Anton Osika and Fabian Hedin.

IMAGE: PIXABAY