Daiser partners with UK government's EdgeAI hub

Daiser, a Tyneside-based modular digital health platform, has announced a strategic partnership with the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) National Edge Artificial Intelligence (EdgeAI) Hub. The collaboration aims to explore the integration of edge AI technologies, digital twins, and AI agents to enhance data privacy and security in digital healthcare.​

Launched in 2024, Daiser's platform facilitates the development and deployment of digital health services. By incorporating digital twins - virtual replicas of physical entities - and AI agents, Daiser enables healthcare providers to deliver personalised and data-driven care, while streamlining workflows and reducing administrative burdens.​ Its modular approach allows for the rapid creation of patient-centric solutions across various conditions, from diabetes to dementia.

The EPSRC National EdgeAI Hub, led by Professor Rajiv Ranjan, is dedicated to advancing the UK's expertise in AI and edge computing. The hub focuses on enhancing data quality and decision accuracy across time-critical applications, including healthcare, by deploying AI closer to data sources. This approach addresses critical privacy and security concerns inherent in healthcare systems.​

Mike Trenell, CEO and co-founder of Daiser, emphasized the alignment between the partnership and Daiser's mission:​

“Partnering with the EdgeAI Hub aligns perfectly with Daiser’s commitment to empowering health and care providers through advanced digital solutions. Together, we can create AI-driven tools that not only personalise patient care but also uphold the highest standards of privacy and security.”​

Professor Rajiv Ranjan echoed this sentiment, highlighting the practical application of research in real-world healthcare challenges:​

“Collaborating with Daiser allows us to apply our research in edge AI to real-world healthcare challenges. This partnership is a significant step toward developing secure, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare solutions.”​

The collaboration between Daiser and the EPSRC National EdgeAI Hub comes at a time when the healthcare industry is increasingly adopting AI and digital technologies to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency. However, the integration of these technologies raises concerns regarding data privacy, security, and interoperability. By focusing on edge AI, the partnership aims to address these challenges by processing data closer to its source, thereby enhancing security and reducing latency.​

Furthermore, the use of digital twins has been touted as having the potential to transform patient care by enabling more accurate diagnostics, personalised treatment plans, and continuous health monitoring. These technologies can also assist in predictive analytics, identifying potential health issues before they become critical.​