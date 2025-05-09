Mondelēz invests in Estonia’s eAgronom to boost regenerative farming across Europe

Mondelēz International’s impact investing arm, Sustainable Futures, has made a strategic investment in eAgronom, an Estonia-based agritech startup focused on scaling regenerative agriculture across Europe.

The funding, part of eAgronom’s ongoing Series A2 round, aims to support the company’s expansion into new markets and increase its footprint to over 4 million hectares of farmland by 2026.

Founded in 2016, eAgronom currently works with more than 3,000 farms managing 2.5 million hectares across 10 countries, including Poland, Romania, and Sweden. The company provides farmers with digital tools to improve soil health, measure carbon impact, and participate in carbon credit markets, offering both environmental and financial incentives for sustainable farming.

The deal was facilitated by Sagana, a global impact investment advisory firm, which conducted due diligence on eAgronom’s commercial model and its environmental impact.

“This investment in eAgronom fits well with the Climate impact thesis of Sustainable Futures and our wider sustainability goals of building greater resilience within our key supply chains,” said Susanne Mathis-Alig, Senior Director of Sustainability at Mondelēz International.

The move underscores a growing interest from multinational food companies in climate-resilient sourcing strategies, particularly in the face of supply chain disruptions, biodiversity loss, and tightening ESG regulations. With agriculture contributing nearly a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions, corporate players are increasingly investing in regenerative practices not only to reduce their environmental footprint but also to meet evolving consumer and regulatory expectations.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mondelēz as investors,” said Robin Saluoks, CEO of eAgronom. “More broadly, partnerships with food companies play a vital role in driving progress toward net-zero food production over the long term. Together, we can empower farmers to adopt sustainable practices and improve soil health, which are both essential steps toward building a sustainable agriculture sector.”

This partnership also positions eAgronom as a valuable player in the carbon insetting movement where companies reduce emissions within their own supply chains rather than buying external carbon offsets.

“eAgronom’s platform provides a broad set of capabilities covering project development, on-the-ground support, and financial access,” said Michael Weber, Senior Director of Climate & Environment at Mondelēz International. “We look forward to supporting the team’s efforts, especially on the insetting side with carbon removals forming part of many companies’ carbon reduction pathways while external standards continue to evolve.”

eAgronom allows farmers to measure their carbon footprint more accurately and participate in verified carbon programs, a sector expected to grow substantially as food brands seek science-backed decarbonization strategies.

The global voluntary carbon market is forecast to exceed $50 billion by 2030, and agri-carbon credits - generated from practices like no-till farming, cover cropping, and reduced fertilizer use - are increasingly in demand