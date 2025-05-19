10 per cent of the economy still runs on paper — MyDello wants to change that

Freight and shipping — including all modes of transport — account for approximately 10–12 per cent of the global economy, with maritime shipping alone handling the vast majority of international trade by volume.

Yet it's an industry still heavily reliant on manual processes, paper-based documentation, and fragmented communication systems.

MyDello is an Estonian startup founded by long-term logistics professionals who accepted the challenge to build the ultimate logistics platform. Their mission is to reduce waste in global supply chains by digitalising international freight processes, simplifying and automating global shipping for an industry that previously relied on the traditional back-and-forth of email or phone inquiries.

I spoke to Magnus Lepasalu, CEO of MyDello, to learn more.

He’s one of the three founders, all of whom come from a logistics background. He’s been in the sector since graduating university over twenty years ago and starting at a small freight forwarding company in Tallinn, Estonia.

He recalled:

“Around 2018, we realized we were still doing business much the same way we had when we started: lots of emails, phone calls, and a massive amount of paperwork. Compared to other sectors, logistics seemed stuck in the Stone Age.”

Paperwork is prone to error and hard to analyse. While the European Union is pushing for digital documentation by 2028, global freight has broader challenges, including places like Brazil, where bureaucracy is still intense.

Lepasalu detailed:

“So, we accepted the challenge of bringing freight forwarding online. That’s how we began visualizing what ideal logistics software would look like.”

Since the summer of 2021, the MyDello platform—short for "My Delivery Logistics" has been live in the Baltic states.

The company’s specific focus is on long-distance and large, bulky cargo within transcontinental freight, where it offers a competitive advantage when it comes to complex routes.

Lepasalu detailed: “A single shipment, say from a supplier in China to a factory in Germany, might involve more than ten different service providers — pickup, terminals, airlines, customs, and so on.”

This is further complicated by the fact that each provider has its own way of doing things: different data models, pricing calculations, and measurement units. Some charge by cubic meter, others by weight or space occupied. That fragmentation makes the data hard to unify.

MyDello has developed software that takes all those different data models and converts them into a standardized format.

According to Lepasalu:

“What makes us unique is our ability to provide real-time freight options across multiple modes. A company can enter their shipment details such as weight, dimensions, origin, and destination, and within 10 seconds, we return multiple options: air freight (express or economy), rail, or ocean routes. Further, we don’t just provide pricing; we also take full responsibility for the shipment. We act as the freight forwarder. Our system handles everything, from pickup to delivery, by choosing the optimal partners along the route."

MyDello recognises that both speed and cost are key priorities for its customers. The platform is also designed to offer flexible logistics solutions, from express services for time-sensitive shipments to slower, cost-effective, and eco-friendly options like ocean freight, allowing businesses to choose what best suits their needs.

According to Lepasalu, sustainability is becoming a bigger priority in the logistics sector, and MyDello helps customers make more informed, sustainable choices.

“One shocking stat: logistics in Europe alone generates around 10 billion A4 papers annually. That’s about 10 per cent of Estonia’s annual forest consumption, and we’re a highly forested country. It's a massive environmental issue."

In April, the company expanded its operations from the Baltic states, Sweden, and China to Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland, and Germany. In February, over half of its revenue came from outside its home market.

Lepasalu admits the founders' status as industry veterans proved an advantage in its home market but “in new markets, we have to prove ourselves."

"But we made the platform free to use. No subscription fees. Users can check rates, explore options, and plan shipments without any cost. They only pay when they actually book a shipment. That has helped us scale quickly. Many customers start using the platform regularly once they see the value.”

Sector-wise, things are improving, and MyDello sees digitisation picking up.

“Big companies now understand they need to modernize to stay competitive. That’s creating momentum across the industry. Everyone stands to benefit as things get more efficient and intermediaries with no real value are phased out.”





