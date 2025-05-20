Butternut Box snaps up €75M in fresh financing

Fresh dog food startup Butternut Box has raised over €75 million debt financing from Liquidity.

The company was founded in 2016 after its co-founders saw the benefits that home-cooked food had on Dave's poorly rescue dog, Rudie.

Butternut Box delivers delicious, human-quality meals for dogs, full of freshly prepared ingredients, straight to customers’ doors. All meals are made with human-quality meat and vegetables, gently cooked to create simple, tasty and complete meals, and created with the right balance of vitamins and minerals for dogs of every age. Further, for every new dog that signs up, Butternut Box donates a much-needed meal to a dog in need, providing greater care and support to dogs across the nation.

Butternut Box is now feeding fresh meals to hundreds of thousands of dogs across the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Poland, with further expansion plans underway.

In 2024, the company also began feeding cats, launching a Fresh cat food brand in Marro. Since its inception, Butternut Box has raised over £380 million.

This new funding will enable Butternut Box to develop a second manufacturing facility in Poland, furthering its mission to deliver health and happiness to dogs everywhere through the benefits of fresh meals.

“Our mission has always been to get more dogs eating the fresh food they deserve,” said Kevin Glynn, co-founder of Butternut Box.

“Partnering with Liquidity will help us continue that mission by ensuring we are well-positioned to support our existing markets, whilst helping to deliver health and happiness to even more dogs across Europe.”

“Butternut Box has established itself as a fresh pet food leader through an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and growth,” said Ron Daniel, co-founder and CEO of Liquidity.