PlaySafe ID raises €1M to keep cheaters and child predators out of gaming

PlaySafe ID, a platform for gamers that keeps cheaters, hackers, bots, and predators out of games, has raised €1 million in Pre-seed funding to bring trust, fairness, and accountability to gaming communities, without compromising player privacy or freedom.

“This round gives us the firepower to move fast, expand our world-class team, and partner with games that want the most fair and safe environment for players to enjoy,” said Andrew Wailes, CEO of PlaySafe ID.

“This is now more important than ever before. With cheating in games as a mass-epidemic that ruins fun for players daily, and the Online Safety Act ushering in long overdue requirements for child protection in gaming, PlaySafe ID’s mission to safeguard gamers isn't just relevant — it's now essential for compliance and the future of global gaming.”

Built with a privacy-first mindset, PlaySafe ID issues a verified, anonymous, and game-agnostic digital ID that proves a user is real and hasn’t been caught cheating or being inappropriate to children in games.

These are core problems that continue to erode online experiences across games.

By offering a single, secure identity layer, the platform empowers both developers and communities to enforce fair play across titles, without sacrificing player anonymity, or the open and creative nature of games.

The round was led by Early Game Ventures, with participation from Hartmann Capital and Overwolf.

“We believe PlaySafeID is building the trust layer for gaming — and beyond. In a world where AI and anonymity are eroding safety and fairness, PlaySafeID restores balance with identity, transparency, and accountability,” said Cristian Munteanu, Managing Partner at Early Game Ventures.

“PlaySafeID builds a network-effects flywheel. Once a gamer is verified through PlaySafeID, that identity becomes portable across games, platforms, and genres. The more developers adopt it, the more valuable it becomes to players — and vice versa. Eventually, the verified identity becomes a default layer of the gaming stack, just like your Steam account or your Xbox Live profile. It’s a winner-takes-all kind of play.”

According to Felix Hartmann, Managing Partner at Hartmann Capital, despite its immense social and economic value, the gaming ecosystem remains largely ungoverned.

“Accountability is fragmented across platforms, allowing bad actors to evade consequences by simply creating new accounts or migrating between games. Playsafe introduces a judicial system for the digital world — ensuring accountability, safety, and fairness in online spaces that have grown increasingly toxic and uninhabitable. As a universal authority beyond any single game or even nation, Playsafe establishes a digital rule of law across multiplayer platforms worldwide.”

PlaySafe ID is currently in integration talks with several major gaming platforms, with the first partnerships set to launch later this year.

The funding will fuel rapid expansion and strategic platform integrations, as the company gears up for a major go-to-market push and targets 250,000+ users in the coming months.

