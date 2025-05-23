Veltist raises €160K for next-gen surgical patch

Medtech startup Veltist has raised €160,000 (CHF 150,00) to advance AnastoSEAL, a next-generation surgical patch that aims to eliminate post-operative digestive leaks — a major surgical complication responsible for thousands of deaths and billions in healthcare costs each year.

With over 14 million abdominal surgeries performed globally each year, post-operative leaks occur in more than 10 per cent of cases, often causing infections, re-operations, extended hospital stays, and mortality rates up to 33 per cent.

These breaches emerge days after surgery, with current sealants failing to maintain adhesion in harsh digestive environments or provide early warning, leaving surgeons without critical feedback until problems escalate.

Veltist is led by Dr Alexandre Anthis, ETH Zurich researcher and co-inventor of the technology, who has spent over seven years developing the platform in close collaboration with leading visceral surgeons.

Veltist’s smart sealing patch AnastoSEAL combines high-performance adhesion with imaging elements visible on standard ultrasound and CT scans. This dual-action capability sets the technology apart from current solutions.

Built on a modular platform that merges implant and adhesive technologies, the material responds to surgical conditions and provides surgeons with real-time insights into healing.

Spun out of ETH Zurich & Empa, the funding raised from Venture Kick will support validation efforts as Veltist progresses toward regulatory readiness.

“Venture Kick offered us the agility and flexibility to access critical expertise early on—an advantage in building high-value collaborations,” highlighted Veltist’s founder and CEO Alexandre Anthis.

“The Veltist team is grateful to the entire Venture Kick team.”

Veltist plans to enter clinical testing within the next three years.

Lead image: Veltist founder and CEO Alexandre Anthis. Photo: uncredited.







