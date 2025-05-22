Belgium’s bold tech revolution at the heart of Europe

Belgium's tech ecosystem is showing strong signs of growth, maturation, and increasing global relevance.
According to
European Tech 2024: The Big Picture, Belgian tech companies raised over €4.2 billion in 2024. Major deals included funding to establish a new R&D pilot line for advanced chip and systems-on-chip technologies ( Imec), expand digital service offerings ( team.blue), and accelerate AI-driven ERP development ( Odoo).
Despite this momentum, the ecosystem remains relatively small and early in its development compared to European and US peers. As outlined in the
State of the Belgian Tech Report 2024, 77 per cent of funding is still concentrated in early-stage rounds. While growth is resilient, the scarcity of late-stage funding and exits is a barrier to faster scale-up. Key growth sectors include energy, healthtech, and enterprise software.
Here are 10 companies contributing to the strengthening of Belgium’s tech ecosystem.
1
Tree Energy Solutions (TES)
Amount raised in 2024: €140M
Tree Energy Solutions (TES) is a green energy company pioneering the production of e-NG (electric natural gas), a hydrogen-based fuel created by combining green hydrogen with recycled CO₂.
By leveraging renewable energy sources like solar and wind, TES generates green hydrogen through electrolysis and synthesizes it with captured CO₂ to produce e-NG—a drop-in fuel compatible with existing natural gas infrastructure. This approach enables immediate decarbonization across industries, shipping, and transportation without the need for extensive infrastructure changes.
With a mission to accelerate the global energy transition, TES aims to provide scalable, cost-effective green energy solutions by transforming renewable electricity into green molecules, bridging the gap between electrification and sectors that rely on molecular fuels.
In 2024, the company raised €140 million to advance its global portfolio of large-scale e-NG production projects and further develop its import terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany.
2
Agomab Therapeutics
Amount raised in 2024: $90M
Agomab Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for fibrotic diseases.
Leveraging deep expertise in growth factor biology, Agomab creates therapies that aim to resolve fibrosis, repair tissue structure, and restore organ function. Founded in 2017, Agomab is advancing multiple clinical programs to address unmet medical needs in organ failure and fibrotic disorders.
In 2024, Agomab Therapeutics closed a $90 million Series D financing round.
3
Bnewable
Amount raised in 2024: €40M
Bnewable is an independent energy company specialising in on-site battery storage and smart energy management solutions for businesses.
The company helps clients reduce energy costs and carbon emissions by integrating intelligent battery systems with its proprietary Voltana energy management platform. Bnewable offers a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, allowing companies to adopt energy storage without upfront investment, while Bnewable handles installation, operation, and maintenance.
In December 2024, the company secured €40 million in growth capital to accelerate its role in the European energy transition.
4
MobilityPlus
Amount raised in 2024: €40M
MobilityPlus is a company specialising in smart and sustainable electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions.
The company offers brand- and energy-independent services tailored for businesses, real estate developers, and logistics providers. All-in-one platform includes charging infrastructure, energy management tools, and a mobile app, providing access to over 615,000 charging points across Europe. With more than 16,500 charging stations under its management in Belgium and France, MobilityPlus plays a significant role in advancing the transition to electric mobility.
In 2024, MobilityPlus raised €40 million in funding to support the expansion of its comprehensive charging solutions for businesses and real estate clients across Belgium and France.
5
TechWolf
Amount raised in 2024: $42.75M
TechWolf is an AI company specialising in skills intelligence for large enterprises.
Founded in 2018, TechWolf's platform leverages AI to map and manage workforce skills by analysing data from HR systems and business tools. This approach enables organisations to make informed decisions on hiring, internal mobility, and workforce planning.
In 2024, TechWolf raised $42.75 million in Series B funding to support its expansion into the US market and further develop its AI capabilities.
6
miDiagnostics
Amount raised in 2024: €30M
miDiagnostics is a medtech company revolutionising diagnostics with its silicon-based nanoFluidic Processor (nFP) technology.
The company develops ultra-fast, lab-quality molecular tests that deliver results in under 30 minutes. Its compact, user-friendly platform combines a disposable PCR card embedded with a silicon chip and a portable reader, enabling precise detection of a wide range of biomarkers from minimal samples like finger-prick blood or nasal swabs.
miDiagnostics is building a comprehensive portfolio of tests for screening, diagnosis, and monitoring of various health conditions, including infectious diseases, with the goal of making high-quality diagnostics accessible at the point of care.
In 2024, the company raised €30 million in Series D funding to accelerate the development of a sterility test for batch release and other quality control diagnostics for the BioPharma industry, leveraging its proprietary qPCR technology.
7
Gorilla
Amount raised in 2024: €23M
Gorilla is a scale-up providing cloud-based energy data applications for pricing, forecasting, and portfolio analysis.
Founded as a spin-off from tech agency November Five, Gorilla helps energy retailers and utilities process large volumes of complex data, enabling faster, more accurate decision-making in volatile markets. Its platform empowers companies to automate tariff calculations, optimise forecasting, and gain granular insights into profitability, supporting the transition to net-zero energy systems.
Gorilla raised €23 million in Series B funding in 2024 to expand its global reach and accelerate product development.
8
e-peas
Amount raised in 2024: €17.5M
e-peas is a semiconductor company pioneering ultra-low-power energy harvesting solutions that enable electronic devices to operate autonomously by capturing ambient energy.
The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs), microcontrollers, and sensors designed to harvest energy from various sources including light, thermal gradients, vibrations, and radio frequencies. These technologies eliminate the need for battery replacements, reducing electronic waste and promoting sustainability in applications such as IoT devices, smart home systems, and industrial sensors.
In March 2024, e-peas secured €17.5 million in funding to accelerate the deployment of its energy harvesting solutions and expand its product lines with ultra-low-power processing and sensing technologies.
9
Skysun
Amount raised in 2024: €16.85M
Skysun is a clean energy company specialising in third-party financed solar solutions for businesses and property owners across Europe.
The company enables clients to install photovoltaic systems on rooftops, parking lots, or land without upfront investment or operational costs. Clients benefit from discounted renewable electricity, up to 30 per cent cheaper than grid rates, while Skysun handles the design, permitting, installation, and long-term maintenance of the systems.
Skysun’s mission is to democratize access to solar energy, decentralise energy production, and accelerate the European energy transition through innovative, risk-free financing models.
In 2024, Skysun secured €16.85 million in Series A funding to expand its photovoltaic portfolio to over €300 million by 2030, aiming to supply clean energy to 200,000 households annually.
10
Aikido Security
Amount raised in 2024: $17M
Aikido is a developer-first security platform that helps engineering teams identify and fix vulnerabilities across their codebase, containers, and dependencies—without the noise.
Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing developer workflows, Aikido consolidates multiple security tools into one intuitive dashboard, prioritising real issues so teams can ship software securely and efficiently.
Aikido is trusted by startups and scaleups alike to streamline their security posture and reduce alert fatigue, enabling developers to stay focused while keeping their products safe.
In 2024, Aikido raised $17 million in Series A to expand its straightforward security platform for developers.
