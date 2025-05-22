Belgium’s bold tech revolution at the heart of Europe

Belgium's tech ecosystem is showing strong signs of growth, maturation, and increasing global relevance.

According to European Tech 2024: The Big Picture, Belgian tech companies raised over €4.2 billion in 2024. Major deals included funding to establish a new R&D pilot line for advanced chip and systems-on-chip technologies (Imec), expand digital service offerings (team.blue), and accelerate AI-driven ERP development (Odoo).

Despite this momentum, the ecosystem remains relatively small and early in its development compared to European and US peers. As outlined in the State of the Belgian Tech Report 2024, 77 per cent of funding is still concentrated in early-stage rounds. While growth is resilient, the scarcity of late-stage funding and exits is a barrier to faster scale-up. Key growth sectors include energy, healthtech, and enterprise software.

Here are 10 companies contributing to the strengthening of Belgium’s tech ecosystem.