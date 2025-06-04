Aeon raises €8.2M to bring full-body preventive check-ups to the masses

Swiss preventative health company Aeon has closed a €8.2 million seed round for its platform for early detection and preventive healthcare.

While most consumer health platforms rely on surface-level data (like wearables, skin scans, or basic blood tests), Aeon integrates full-body MRI, advanced blood biomarkers, and genetic insights into a single 60-minute check-up.

The result: early detection and prediction of over 500 diseases and health risks, reviewed by board-certified physicians and discussed directly with a radiologist.

To date, Aeon has maintained a 0 per cent false positive rate in clinical-grade follow-ups, a critical differentiator in a field plagued by overdiagnosis and unnecessary procedures.

Aeon uses AI in three ways:

Automated imaging analysis: Detecting and quantifying anomalies on MRI scans, improving the speed and consistency of clinical evaluations.

Cross-validation: Correlating MRI, blood, and genetic data to reduce false positives and improve clinical relevance.

Predictive modelling: Generating a personalised risk profile for each user, forecasting the likelihood of over 500 conditions and enabling targeted prevention.

Since launching in 2024, Aeon has already helped detect early-stage cancers, aneurysms, Alzheimer’s, and other critical conditions, often in people who felt perfectly healthy. In one case, a 56-year-old man with undiagnosed kidney cancer was identified through a single scan, enabling life-saving surgery.

It is also the first health platform to offer full-body check-ups eligible for reimbursement by health insurers, and has already signed deals with Switzerland’s largest insurance providers, including KPT. Depending on the plan, customers can receive up to 80 per cent of the cost back, setting a new precedent for accessible, proactive healthcare.

Aeon’s founding team includes CEO Tim Seithe, who previously founded and sold Tillhub to Unzer (KKR-owned), and CPO Samuel Frey, who brings a decade of product leadership and, most recently, led a turnaround at diagnostics scale-up Platomics. They are joined by scientific advisor Dr. Andreas Lemke, one of Europe’s leading MRI physicists and founder of Mediaire, a company pioneering AI-driven brain imaging diagnostics.

“We’re redefining preventive care by shifting it from reactive checks to proactive, personalised health management. Our approach goes beyond early disease detection — we’re tackling one of preventive medicine’s biggest challenges: false positives,” said Tim Seithe, Aeon’s founder and CEO.

“Every customer receives a tailored risk profile, along with a clear, medically grounded plan to monitor and reduce their health risks over time.”

VC Concentric led the round, with participation from Calm/Storm Ventures, GoHub Ventures, Kadmos Capital, EWOR, and Swiss super angel investor Daniel Gutenberg, known for backing 12 unicorns, including AirBnB, Facebook and SumUp.

“Aeon is not just another testing solution. In our view, many consumer health products on the market today deliver questionable value,” said Alex Stroud, Principal at Concentric.

“Validated by insurers, Aeon is delivering the most medically robust preventive health product on the market. That rare combination of clinical rigour and commercial scalability is what makes this team so exciting.”

The new capital will support Aeon’s expansion across Switzerland, Germany, and the UK, with further international markets planned.

It will also be used to accelerate partnerships with insurers and employers, improving access and affordability, and enhancing Aeon’s multi-modal AI platform for earlier and more precise diagnostics. Aeon plans to open more than 10 new locations in the coming months as it scales its clinical network.

Lead image: Aeon. Photo: uncredited.



