Lendurai secures €5.57M for autonomous UAV solutions in GPS-denied environments

Lendurai, a dual-use technology startup focusing on defence and developing autonomous solutions for UAVs operating in GPS- and radio-denied environments, has secured a €5.57 million seed funding round from Expeditions Fund, HCVC, and Vsquared Ventures.

Founded by Siim Maivel, Mark Cowan, and Sergii Kharagorgiiev — veterans of Bolt, Open Cosmos, and Starship Technologies — the team brings deep expertise in AI, autonomy, and commercially scaled hardware.

Lendurai’s on-board solutions deliver advanced autonomous navigation capabilities at a fraction of the cost of traditional systems, offering NATO and allied forces a cost-effective path to GPS-independent operation.

​​​This affordability is achieved by scaling technology precisely to mission requirements and using mass-produced, readily available hardware.

Lendurai’s dual-use platform also supports interchangeable payloads, increasing flexibility and survivability in complex operational environments. Its proprietary autonomy stack runs advanced AI fully on-board, packing high-end autonomy into a compact, flexible and survivable platform.

The problem with First-person View drones

While First-Person View (FPV) drones are appealing due to their low unit cost, they often come with substantial overhead — typically requiring a team of four operators on the field, plus a separate support team of eight technicians, engineers, and programmers to prepare the drones for deployment.

Even then, up to 70 per cent of these ​UAVs fail in the field due to radio jamming.

Lendurai’s autonomous systems not only lower the total cost of ownership but also continue to operate where traditional solutions cannot, ensuring reliable performance in signal-denied environments.

As electronic warfare, e.g. GPS jamming, has become the norm, especially along Europe’s eastern frontier, sectors from energy to agriculture depend on drones that can function autonomously and reliably.

Having undergone testing and evaluation in challenging operational environments, including active conflict zones, Lendurai’s UAVs require less than two days of operator training — compared to eight weeks for most FPV systems.

Manufactured in Estonia with European components and fully NDAA-compliant, Lendurai’s products are ready for procurement and deployment, including NATO operations, with availability for commercial use cases to follow.

According to Siim Maivel, Co-Founder and CEO of Lendurai, European defence can’t wait.

“At Lendurai, we’re building high-performance autonomous solutions that are reliable, scalable, and combat-proven. Our on-board autonomy enhances every drone’s capabilities, enabling them to think faster, react smarter, and deliver reliable effects—even in the most challenging electronic warfare environments.”

Mikolaj Firlej, Co-Founder and General Partner of Expeditions Fund, contends that while there are many drone providers, but only a few companies offer truly unique capabilities:

“Often, end-users must choose between cost efficiency and high performance. Lendurai stands apart by delivering advanced computer vision for GNSS-denied environments at a fraction of the market price. The team brings deep technical expertise, a strong understanding of end-user needs, and a rapid product development cycle. We’re excited to support Lendurai’s go-to-market strategies and global expansion."

According to Alexandre Flamant, Partner at HCVC:

“Europe can’t wait for help. Lendurai delivers the autonomy layer our drones desperately need—cost-efficient, GPS-free, and sovereign by design.”

