Knowunity raises €27M to scale its personalized AI tutor globally

The Berlin-based learning platform Knowunity, has raised €27 million in a Series B round to expand its personalised AI study companion globally. The new funding brings Knowunity’s total raised to €45 million and will be used to further develop its global AI learning companion.

Built by and for students, Knowunity was founded in 2020 by Benedict Kurz (CEO), along with Gregor Weber (CPO), Lucas Hild (CTO), and Yannik Prigl (Backend). All were just 17 years old and still in school at the time.

The idea was born from a challenge they experienced firsthand. While technology was transforming fashion, fitness, and finance, education remained stuck in a one-size-fits-all model that didn’t speak the language of students.

Since its launch, Knowunity has become one of Europe’s fastest-growing AI-powered learning platforms. It now serves over 20 million users in 15 countries. More than 380,000 student creators actively contribute content, driving the platform’s rapid and organic expansion. In Germany, one in three students uses the app. And in Latin America, Knowunity reached one in ten students within just a few months of launching.

From peer-to-peer learning to intelligent tutoring

Originally launched as a TikTok-style companion for student-generated notes and explainers, Knowunity has evolved into a full AI-powered study companion. The goal has remained constant: to build a learning companion students genuinely want to use, one they’ll recommend to friends, return to, and learn from.

Students now use the app more than five times a week. They rely on it to prepare for exams, understand difficult topics, and organise revision plans. The most popular format remains short-form, curriculum-aligned, visual content, delivered in the right context to support learning. Word of mouth remains Knowunity’s strongest growth engine.

Today, that same content powers Knowunity’s personalised AI tutor, offering students tailored recommendations and audio explainers grounded in real-world examples. Unlike generic chatbots, Knowunity’s AI is trained on over 3 million peer-created materials, localised for different regions and aligned with national curricula.

Their AI companion drives usage even further. Users now use it more than seven times per week per user, with especially strong engagement from younger students.

Benedict Kurz, co-founder and CEO of Knowunity, said:

We started Knowunity because education was being left behind. Every other part of our lives – how we shop, connect, or stay fit – was becoming smarter and more personalised. But school? Still one-size-fits-all. With AI, we can finally give students what they actually need: instant feedback, tailored learning plans, and real motivation. Our goal is to make this companion experience available to a billion students worldwide & therewith allow truly personalised education for every student.

The company’s long-term goal is to make high-quality, tailored learning accessible to every student on the planet, replacing outdated offline tutoring with 24/7 intelligent support at a fraction of the cost.

The round was led by XAnge, with participation from Portfolion, Isomer Capital, Project A, Redalpine and Educapital, alongside prominent business angels, entrepreneur and Startup Association chair Verena Pausder, and Booking.com founder Arthur Kosten.

Valerie Bures, partner at XAnge, commented:

Knowunity is revolutionising the entire education system and will, in the future, provide every student with a personal, AI-based learning companion that explains all topics to them and prepares them for their exams.

Knowunity operates on a freemium model, offering free access to core features, with an optional premium subscription. The company also partners with brands like Vodafone, Gothaer, and Porsche for employer branding integrations. The majority of its revenue now comes from a fast-growing B2C subscription business, which is being rolled out country by country.

The new funding brings Knowunity’s total raised to €45 million, which will be used to further develop its personalised AI learning companion, grow its team, and expand into new markets, especially the US and Asia, with the long-term goal of reaching 1 billion students globally.