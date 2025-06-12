Bought and Wolt bring ultra-fast delivery to the second-hand market — orders arrive in as little as an hour

Today sees another advancement in the circular economy. With the new Finnish secondhand marketplace app Bought, users can now order secondhand items from people nearby directly to their doorstep with Wolt deliveries in as little as an hour. The service is the first of its kind globally.

Bought is a Finnish secondhand marketplace app launched in spring 2025 that helps people sell their items and clothing with the help of automation and AI.

The app now also enables door-to-door delivery between users within the hour.

This new feature responds to the growing consumer demand where sustainability, convenience, and speed go hand in hand.

Deliver other people's items to your door in under an hour.

According to Bought's CEO, Erik Kymäläinen, this delivery model allows secondhand to finally meet a wide range of consumer needs it couldn’t previously address.

"We’ve all had those moments when we need an item or piece of clothing immediately. Imagine there's a party starting in an hour, and you spilled coffee on your shirt. Or you're missing a gift. Or your suitcase zipper breaks the night before a trip. Until now, secondhand hasn’t been an option for situations like these — but now it is. Together with Wolt, we can deliver other people's items to your door in under an hour. This is yet another step toward the secondhand revolution."

The Bought app features a dedicated view showing items listed by sellers located within a 7,5 km radius.

Peer-to-peer delivery is possible when the buyer and seller agree on a mutually suitable pickup and drop-off time.

Once a buyer makes an offer, the seller has one hour to select the preferred pickup windows, during which they're at home to meet the courier. The courier then collects the item from the seller and delivers it directly to the buyer.

Anna Klaile, Wolt’s Country Manager for Finland, shared:

"We’re thrilled to bring Wolt-level convenience to second-hand shopping. Our partnership with Bought is a great example of how we can use our logistics to support more sustainable choices — by making circular shopping effortless and appealing to a wider audience."

The service is now available on the Bought app in Finland. Bought is looking to expand operations to other European countries in the coming year.

Bought was founded in October 2024 by three under-30 Helsinki-based founders: Erik Kymäläinen, Anna Müller, and Olli Warro.

In October 2024, the company raised a €1.4M pre-seed round led by Lifeline Ventures with notable consumer business angels.

The Bought mobile app launched in March 2025. In spring 2025, Bought acquired Finnish secondhand pioneer Zadaa.

Lead image: Bought.





