Metaview raises $35M to replace hiring guesswork with clarity

UK HRtech platform Metaview has raised 35 million Series B led by GV (Google Ventures), with participation from existing investors including Plural, Vertex Ventures, Seedcamp, Coeluis Capital, True Equity, Victor Riparbelli, and Barney Hussey-Yeo. ​​

Traditional hiring has been left largely untouched by digital transformation. Despite high stakes, it remains plagued by poorly defined criteria, bias, and low accountability, with decisions frequently based on feeling rather than evidence.

In large organisations, the problem is magnified. Knowledge of what makes a great hire is fragmented across interviewers, with no feedback loop to indicate which decisions were effective.

Metaview believes hiring conversations with candidates hold the richest data for making informed talent decisions. Its AI tools capture, analyse, and leverage this context, ensuring everyone — from recruiters to hiring managers — operates from the same real-time information.

Teams using Metaview can compare what candidates actually said with what they set out to find, adding a layer of objectivity, consistency, and insight that hiring has long lacked.

With more than three million interviews recorded to date, the platform enables hiring teams to work from consistent, high-quality insight.

Metaview’s suite of AI agents includes:

AI Notetaker: automatically captures and structures interview notes tailored to the role, stage and scorecard.

AI Reports: a fully customisable reporting engine for optimising the hiring funnel;

AI Answers: delivers instant, reliable answers about any candidate, job, or hiring process detail.

AI Job Posts: generates and maintains job descriptions so teams can launch new searches in seconds instead of days.

