Osapiens invests €35M in UK expansion, creating 150+ high-skilled jobs

German cloud-based software solution osapiens is expanding its operations in the United Kingdom. The company plans to invest €35 million in the UK and create more than 150 high-skilled, high-wage jobs, underlining its long-term commitment to the UK and strengthening its role as a trusted partner for companies navigating sustainability, transparency, and compliance challenges.

Founded and headquartered in Mannheim, Germany, osapiens serves nearly 2,000 companies worldwide with its unified platform, the osapiens HUB.

The platform combines over 25 cloud-based solutions to automate regulatory compliance and enhance operational performance across the entire value chain. From supply chain due diligence and product traceability to audit management and sustainability reporting, osapiens helps businesses turn regulatory obligations into measurable progress and long-term business value.



The UK expansion marks a strategic milestone for the company. osapiens already works with several major UK businesses such as BAT, Tesco, and DS Smith and will now expand its local team, infrastructure, and partnerships to meet rising demand for intelligent, scalable compliance solutions.

Peter Kyle, UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, said:

“This investment from osapiens is a boon for the UK and our ambition to be a global powerhouse on AI-led innovation and growth. Their expansion will bring more high-wage jobs to the UK and help companies across the country to grow sustainably. This is another signal of the long-standing partnership on science and technology between the UK and Germany, helping to underpin the historic bilateral treaty signed between our two countries today.”

Alberto Zamora, Co-Founder and CEO at osapiens, adds:

“At osapiens, we believe that transparency and efficiency are the foundations of sustainable growth. The UK’s leadership in AI and its commitment to responsible tech make it a natural partner for us. We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with industry and government, and to contribute to a shared vision of secure, sustainable, and future-ready supply chains across Europe.”

In addition to its headquarters in Mannheim, Germany, the company has opened offices in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and London.

Through initiatives like the Sustainability osapiens Summit —one of Europe’s key B2B events focused on sustainable growth—and the osapeers platform, a peer-learning network for sustainability professionals, osapiens aims to support companies in aligning regulatory compliance with long-term business goals.