Rebuilding through innovation: Ukraine’s tech transformation

Ukraine’s tech sector continues to outperform expectations. In 2024, the country climbed to 46th place in global startup ecosystem rankings (up from 50th in 2022) and now ranks 2nd in Central and Eastern Europe.

One of the most significant developments has been the rapid rise of Ukraine’s defence-tech industry. Driven by necessity, domestic innovation has surged in areas such as drone technology, secure communications, and battlefield AI.

Yet the ecosystem operates under intense strain. Security risks, infrastructure weaknesses, and workforce displacement remain ongoing challenges. Labour shortages, energy disruptions, and the high cost of physical protection have become part of daily operations for many startups. In addition, a major funding gap persists, with capital for reconstruction and scale-up still falling short despite growing international interest.

Even so, the opportunities are substantial. Ukraine is quickly becoming a testbed for next-generation defence technologies, AI solutions, and digital governance tools. International support is growing, with more than $50 million in grants allocated in 2024 alone, up sharply from $6.9 million the previous year. Additionally, over 45 per cent of Ukrainian IT companies are now partnering with global firms, and many are establishing operations abroad, extending the influence and innovation of Ukraine’s tech sector far beyond its borders.

Here are 10 companies to watch in 2025.