Rebuilding through innovation: Ukraine’s tech transformation

Ukraine’s tech sector continues to outperform expectations. In 2024, the country climbed to 46th place in global startup ecosystem
rankings (up from 50th in 2022) and now ranks 2nd in Central and Eastern Europe.
One of the most significant developments has been the rapid rise of Ukraine’s defence-tech industry. Driven by necessity, domestic innovation has surged in areas such as drone technology, secure communications, and battlefield AI.
Yet the ecosystem operates under intense strain. Security risks, infrastructure weaknesses, and workforce displacement remain ongoing challenges. Labour shortages, energy disruptions, and the high cost of physical protection have become part of daily operations for many startups. In addition, a major
funding gap persists, with capital for reconstruction and scale-up still falling short despite growing international interest.
Even so, the opportunities are substantial. Ukraine is quickly becoming a testbed for next-generation defence technologies, AI solutions, and digital governance tools. International support is
growing, with more than $50 million in grants allocated in 2024 alone, up sharply from $6.9 million the previous year. Additionally, over 45 per cent of Ukrainian IT companies are now partnering with global firms, and many are establishing operations abroad, extending the influence and innovation of Ukraine’s tech sector far beyond its borders.
Here are 10 companies to watch in 2025.
1
Osavul
Amount raised in 2024: €2.78M
Osavul is a Ukrainian-origin AI platform that delivers real-time media intelligence and information‑environment assessments.
It helps governments, businesses, and NGOs detect and counter disinformation, coordinated inauthentic behaviour, and narrative attacks by analysing open-source data, text, video, and audio, across 30+ languages and over 100 countries.
With dual modules for deep analytics and automated narrative impact assessment, Osavul strengthens decision-makers’ ability to combat influence operations and safeguard reputations.
In September 2024, it raised €2.78 million in funding to scale its AI-powered disinformation defence tools into the private sector.
2
PeopleForce
Amount raised in 2024: $2M
PeopleForce is an all-in-one HR platform that helps businesses automate core HR tasks, such as onboarding, recruitment, leave management, performance reviews, and analytics, via a cloud-based solution.
Trusted by over 1,300 companies in 30+ countries, the platform serves more than 100,000 active users and integrates seamlessly with tools like Slack, Telegram, and Zoom.
In February 2024, PeopleForce secured $2 million in seed funding, and in April 2025, completed a $5.38 million Pre‑Series A round.
These investments support the rollout of localised HR automation across Poland, Latin America, and beyond, expanding GTM teams, AI-driven HR analytics, and region-specific compliance features.
3
PLATMA
Amount raised in 2024: $2M
Platma is a fintech startup specialising in modular API and UI solutions that simplify the integration of financial services into digital platforms.
Its "Bank-in-a-Box" suite enables developers to embed payments, card issuance, wallet management, KYC, and AML in days, not months, making it easy for businesses to launch branded financial products.
Trusted by a growing number of European neobanks and fintechs, Platma streamlines product development with configurable compliance workflows and a user-friendly control centre.
In 2024, the company secured $2 million for an AI-powered no-code platform.
4
Carbominer
Amount raised in 2024: €1.5M
Carbominer is a climate-tech startup specialising in modular Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology housed in 20‑ft shipping containers.
Their scalable systems actively extract CO₂ from the atmosphere for use in indoor agriculture and other industries, offering a fossil-free alternative to conventional sources.
Founded in 2020, the company aims to support decarbonisation and sustainable practices in greenhouse production across the EU.
In March 2024, Carbominer secured a €1.5 million grant via the EU’s EIC Accelerator to scale its technology toward industrial deployment.
5
Ability AI
Amount raised in 2024: $1.1M
Ability.ai is a martech startup offering AI-powered automation for marketing and business operations.
Its platform features specialised “AI engines” for ad creation, content generation, competitor analysis, CRM sync, and more, that integrate natively with tools like Slack, WhatsApp, and APIs.
Ability.ai secured a $1.1 million pre-seed investment in 2024 to expand the team, update product development, and release the system for US and European public clients.
6
Himera
Amount raised in 2024: $525K
Himera is a defence-tech startup founded in 2022. It develops rugged, secure communications systems built for electronic warfare environments.
Flagship products include the H1 Pro tactical UHF handheld radio and the B1 repeater drone system, frequency-hopping, low-detectable devices proven effective on Ukrainian frontlines. Deployed widely across squad-level combat units, these systems are also undergoing field testing with NATO-aligned forces and the US Air Force.
In 2024, the company secured $525,000 to strengthen the products that the team supplies to the Defence Forces of Ukraine.
7
Dataisland
Amount raised in 2024: $500K
DataIsland is an AI startup that offers a virtual assistant for CRM systems.
The platform intelligently analyses data across CRM and internal databases to produce tailored reports and insights. It's utilised by clients like Apercon Consulting, Do&Co, Deus Robotics, and Milleyson Holdings, integrating seamlessly into existing workflows.
In early 2024, DataIsland raised $500,000 in fresh funding to support its expansion goals and product growth.
8
Buntar Aerospace
Amount raised: $200K
Buntar Aerospace is a defence-tech startup specialising in advanced reconnaissance drones.
Its flagship UAV, Buntar 1, features VTOL capabilities, a 60 km operational range, and 10 km remote camera reach, supported by smart mission planning software .
In June 2024, Buntar Aerospace raised $200,000 in seed funding to support R&D, component procurement, and team growth.
9
Rozmova
Amount raised: $100K
Rozmova is a mental health platform that pairs users with certified psychologists and meditation specialists via an intelligent algorithm.
Available in multiple languages, it streamlines therapy by matching patients to vetted professionals, enabling secure video or chat sessions with same-day booking, flexible scheduling, and 24/7 support.
Launched with rapid adoption across five countries, Rozmova now serves over 100,000 clients and features a network of 500+ licensed therapists.
In 2024, the company received $100,000 from Google, reaching $8 million in value to expand its presence in foreign markets.
10
S.Lab
Amount raised: $100K
S.Lab is an eco-tech startup that manufactures 100 per cent biodegradable packaging from just two natural components: agricultural waste (like hemp or straw) and mycelium (mushroom roots).
Their scalable, moldable materials are water-resistant, mimic polystyrene in performance, and decompose fully in 30–45 days, naturally enriching the soil.
S.Lab aims to deploy modular production, including mini-container factories, to produce on-site and reduce environmental impact, and recently earned recognition at LUXEPACK for its sustainable innovation.
S.Lab received $100,000 in equity-free funding to further develop and enhance its production technology made specifically for plant-based materials.
