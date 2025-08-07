Tether acquires minority stake in Bit2Me and leads €30M investment round

Bit2Me, the digital asset platform in the Spanish-speaking market, has secured a strategic investment from Tether, the issuer of USDT and a global leader in the digital asset space. This strategic acquisition positions Tether as the main backer of an investment round that will total €30 million over the coming months, alongside the participation of additional strategic investors.

Bit2Me is Spain’s digital asset company, with over a decade of experience building crypto infrastructure and serving the Spanish-speaking market. Recognised for its reliability and award-winning exchange services, Bit2Me also drives crypto education through Bit2Me Academy, the largest Spanish-language platform for learning about cryptocurrencies.

Andrei Manuel, co-founder and COO of Bit2Me, commented:

Having a global leader like Tether as part of our shareholder structure elevates Bit2Me to a new level within the international crypto ecosystem. Together, we aim to lead the market’s development in both Europe and Latin America—a region that is beginning to embrace decentralised finance.



Bit2Me has always followed a clear path grounded in legality, transparency, and a strong commitment to doing things right for our customers.”

Pablo Casadio, co-founder and CFO of Bit2Me, noted that the company is supported by leading investors and institutions, including Telefónica, Unicaja, Cecabank, BBVA, and Investcorp. He added:

With over a decade of experience, we’ve earned the trust of more than 7,000 businesses and millions of users worldwide.

Tether’s support marks a pivotal moment for Bit2Me to scale further in customers, operations, and global reach.

Tether Ventures, based in El Salvador, is spearheading the operation as part of its global strategy to support impactful tech projects in both emerging and developed markets.

Tether’s investment in Bit2Me, combined with Bit2Me’s newly obtained EU regulatory license and the backing of future strategic partners, will enable the Spanish company to accelerate its expansion across the EU, while also reinforcing its footprint in Argentina and other parts of Latin America, consolidating its position as a key player in both the European and Spanish speaking crypto ecosystems.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, stated:

Bit2Me has shown a strong commitment to building secure, transparent, and regulation-compliant infrastructure with a user-first approach. Their focus on education, transparency, and usability aligns with Tether’s vision of an open financial system that empowers individuals through technology.



We’re excited to support their growth and role in developing regulated crypto-asset services in Europe and beyond.



Lead image: Bit2Me team | Photo: Uncredited