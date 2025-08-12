Click Labs acquires Evermile to streamline retail logistics for SMEs

Click Labs Inc., a SaaS provider specialising in logistics and hyperlocal commerce, has announced the acquisition of Evermile, a London- and Tel Aviv-based AI platform that automates retail operations for SMEs. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Evermile’s AI software will add to Click Labs’ existing tools such as Tookan, JungleWorks, Yelo, and Hippo by automating front- and back-office retail workflows from order prep and delivery to SLA tracking and customer engagement.

As AI transforms the ecommerce landscape, small and mid-sized retailers face increasing pressure to keep up with rising customer expectations and operational complexity without the resources of large retail chains. Traditional enterprise solutions are often too complex or expensive, leaving a growing technology gap for SMEs.

“We built Evermile to close the technology gap for independent retailers,” said Omer Goldschmidt, co-founder and CEO of Evermile.

“Our mission has always been to help small teams compete at the highest level, without needing complex, expensive tools or large teams. By joining Click Labs, we can now take that mission global across more markets, verticals, and delivery models.”

Evermile’s platform acts as a “virtual operations manager,” handling up to 70 percent of daily workflows for SMEs. It uses proprietary AI agents and orchestration engines to automate processes like delivery routing, support resolution, SLA monitoring, and personalised marketing. Since launching in 2023, the company has garnered clients including UK retailers Ottolenghi, CakeBox and Paul’s Bakery.

The move mirrors a broader wave of consolidation in the retail and logistics tech sectors. Recent transactions in this space include DoorDash’s acquisition of SevenRooms, Uber’s investment in Trendyol, and GlobalE’s purchase of ReturnGO, all aiming to streamline fragmented retail workflows into unified ecosystems.

“Evermile brings exceptional technology, deep operational expertise, and a platform that merchants love,” said Samar Singla, CEO of Click Labs. “Together, we’ll help retailers simplify operations, deliver seamless experiences, and grow smarter in a demanding market.”

Click Labs says Evermile will continue to operate as a standalone brand in the short term, with its AI-driven capabilities gradually integrated into the company’s suite of products. These will be deployed across Click Labs’ core markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.



