Paragraf closes $55M Series C funding round

Paragraf, the UK-based company leading the way in mass-producing graphene-based electronics using industry-standard semiconductor processes, has completed a $55 million Series C funding round. The funding will speed up the scaling of Paragraf’s manufacturing capabilities and increase production capacity, paving the way for graphene electronics to enter mass markets.

Paragraf’s technology fits smoothly into the existing semiconductor ecosystem, offering customers ready-to-use solutions as well as a platform for developing custom applications tailored to their needs.

Graphene’s unique properties enable devices to perform faster, more accurately and with lower energy consumption than silicon-based alternatives, especially in extreme environments, from cryogenic systems in quantum computing to high-temperature and high-radiation applications in an array of industries.

In molecular sensing, Paragraf’s Graphene Molecular Sensors (GMS) are being developed for liquid and gas detection, enabling early disease diagnosis as well as applications in healthcare, agritech, food production, chemical manufacturing, and consumer products. More broadly, graphene-based technologies are unlocking new possibilities across many sectors.

Dr Simon Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of Paragraf, said:

This investment is a strong signal of confidence in Paragraf and our mission in the face of global economic uncertainty. This new funding will enable us to expand production of faster, more energy-efficient technologies to the scale required by major commercial opportunities. In what is a particularly challenging funding environment, we’ve attracted strong interest and are pleased to have secured the backing of both new and existing partners who share our vision for transforming electronics with graphene.

The company runs three facilities, two in Cambridgeshire, UK, and one in San Diego, US, following its 2023 acquisition of a US company. Paragraf is now expanding its presence across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.